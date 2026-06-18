Karnataka town gripped by tension after Hindu activists intercept inter-faith duo’s car

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The communally sensitive coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district was gripped by fresh tension after members of a right-wing organisation intercepted a car carrying a 21-year-old Muslim youth and a Hindu woman Wednesday. The late-evening incident triggered widespread protests and counter-complaints, leading to the police booking both the activists and the youth.
According to preliminary reports, the confrontation occurred on the Bhatkal-Sagar Road. Acting on a tip-off that a Muslim man was travelling with a Hindu woman, leaders of a local right-wing group intercepted the vehicle and interrogated the occupants on the spot.
Following the confrontation, the woman was sent back to her residence in Bhatkal, while the youth, identified as Shaheed, 21, was allegedly assaulted before he was handed over to the police.
The Bhatkal police registered an FIR against the activists involved in the interception, based on an initial complaint of assault. Activists argued the case against them was unwarranted, contending that both the woman had been returned safely to her family and the youth had been handed to authorities without incident.
The police action drew immediate, sharp opposition from Hindu organisations across the town. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the Bhatkal town police station past midnight, staging a massive demonstration and demanding that the case against their leaders be dropped.
A senior police officer said Shaheed and the woman are co-workers at a local supermarket, and he was dropping her off at home after their shift.
However, the case took a dramatic turn Thursday after the woman filed a formal counter-complaint against Shaheed, alleging that she was being taken away against her will. Following her statement, the police registered a separate case against him.
“Both are above 18 years old. We are investigating the matter,” the officer said.
When The Indian Express approached Deepan M N, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, he did not respond to the call.
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