Karnataka town gripped by tension after Hindu activists intercept inter-faith duo’s car

The communally sensitive coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district was gripped by fresh tension after members of a right-wing organisation intercepted a car carrying a 21-year-old Muslim youth and a Hindu woman Wednesday. The late-evening incident triggered widespread protests and counter-complaints, leading to the police booking both the activists and the youth.

According to preliminary reports, the confrontation occurred on the Bhatkal-Sagar Road. Acting on a tip-off that a Muslim man was travelling with a Hindu woman, leaders of a local right-wing group intercepted the vehicle and interrogated the occupants on the spot.

Following the confrontation, the woman was sent back to her residence in Bhatkal, while the youth, identified as Shaheed, 21, was allegedly assaulted before he was handed over to the police.