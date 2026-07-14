Karnataka sanctions Rs 1,010 crore for 10,000 youth collectives in state

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The Karnataka government has sanctioned Rs 1,010 crore to set up 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas—youth collectives to promote sports, culture, scientific temper and social harmony—across the state. The initiative was among the first announcements made by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on June 3, the day he assumed charge.
Of the 10,000 sanghas, 6,000 will be formed at the gram panchayat level, and 4,000 at the ward level in cities and towns.
Each Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha will receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh, resulting in an expense of Rs 1,000 crore for the 10,000 planned across the state. Another Rs 10 crore has been set aside for administrative and other expenses.
The cost of setting up the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas in Bengaluru and other urban centres will be borne by the Greater Bengaluru Authority and respective city corporations, according to the order. The initiative is being implemented under the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.
Hours after being sworn in as the chief minister, Shivakumar chaired a Cabinet meeting during which the government decided to set up these groups. In a subsequent meeting held on June 20, the Cabinet formed a sub-committee under the chief minister to discuss the proposal and suggest recommendations. The recommendations were cleared by the Cabinet on July 2, paving the way for the official announcement.
The groups are named after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He marched from Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir, passing through Karnataka between September and October 2022.
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