Karnataka sanctions Rs 1,010 crore for 10,000 youth collectives in state

The Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas are named after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which passed through Karnataka between September and October 2022. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government has sanctioned Rs 1,010 crore to set up 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas—youth collectives to promote sports, culture, scientific temper and social harmony—across the state. The initiative was among the first announcements made by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on June 3, the day he assumed charge.

Of the 10,000 sanghas, 6,000 will be formed at the gram panchayat level, and 4,000 at the ward level in cities and towns.

Each Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha will receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh, resulting in an expense of Rs 1,000 crore for the 10,000 planned across the state. Another Rs 10 crore has been set aside for administrative and other expenses.