After Gujarat, Karnataka plans to introduce Gita in schools

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was being considered as part of moral education.

He was speaking in Devatkal Helipad in Surapur taluk and said a decision in this regard would be taken after discussions with Education Minister BC Nagesh.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

However, student organisations, including All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO), have opposed it.

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath said: “Ancient education system has for centuries kept the majority of people, including poor, Dalits, oppressed and women, away from learning and receiving education. Education was only available to the rich and upper caste men then. Many great personalities, including Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Kudmul Ranga Rao, have struggled to make education accessible to all. It was the dream of all great renaissance personalities and freedom fighters that education in Independent India should be scientific, secular and democratic.”

He said in the name of moral education, the government was trying to sneak religious matters into education. “This smothers all noble intentions of great personalities,” Kamath said.

Calling it a ploy to introduce unscientific, old and blind ideas among students and create a rift among them, he said: “This is a conspiracy to push society backwards. Just for their petty electoral politics, the educational atmosphere in the state is being destroyed. AIDSO condemns this move and urges immediate withdrawal of this proposal,” Kamath said.

Meanwhile, the CM said efforts were being made for development of Kalyana Karnataka region. He said the government had provided Rs 3,000 crore grant for Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.

“A separate sectoral grant has been provided for education, health and malnutrition. Apart from this, grants need to be provided under Special Development Plan in accordance with the Nanjundappa report,” Bommai said.

He said development works of over Rs 1,000 crore were being launched in Yadgir district today. “Compensation will be given to the families of those who died in the recent cylinder blast,” Bommai added.