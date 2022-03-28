Karnataka: BESCOM officials arrested for deaths due to ‘negligence’, released on bail

The police have arrested two Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials in connection with the transformer blast incident that led to the death of a man and his daughter. The two were, however, released on station bail within a few hours of their arrest on Monday.

The accused have been identified as junior engineer Mahanthesh and assistant engineer Dinesh. The duo was arrested under Section 304(a) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police officials, Dinesh was responsible for the maintenance of the transformer and Mahanthesh was his immediate senior.

On Wednesday, Shivaraj (55) and Chaitanya (19), were riding their scooter near NICE Road, when a transformer installed on the footpath exploded. Whereas Shivaraj died on the spot, Chaitanya succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday.

Notably, Chaitanya’s marriage was fixed and the incident happened when the father and the daughter were returning after booking a wedding hall.

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had said that negligence on the part of BESCOM officials led to the incident. The company had received a complaint about the condition of the transformer at 12.50 pm on Wednesday but it was not addressed. The fatal incident took place around 3.10 pm.