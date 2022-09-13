Karnataka: Bescom lineman drowns in lake while on his way to restore power supply

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) Tuesday informed that its lineman Mahesh Gowder, 38, drowned in the Tippur lake of Gubbi taluk in Tumkuru district Saturday morning while he was on his way to restore power supply which was disrupted due to the heavy rains.

In a statement, Bescom said, “After getting information from the local people, Mahesh Gowder left for rectification work of a faulty F6 Jenigarahalli feeder at Bidare in Gubbi taluk on Saturday. In order to reach the pole, he swam in the lake, but drowned. Immediate search operation was conducted with the help of fire department officials but the body was not traced till that day. The body was recovered on Sunday, after which it was sent for the post mortem and finally handed over to his family.”

Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said, “Our lineman has taken risk without caring for his life. It was an unfortunate incident. Bescom will stand with his family members. Under the workmen compensation scheme, Rs 10 lakh will be given to his family and his wife will get a job in Bescom under compassionate grounds.”