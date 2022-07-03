Karnataka: BESCOM EV expos to be held in tier-two cities

After organising a three-day EV Expo at the Palace ground in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Sunday said it has decided to hold such events in tier-two cities in Karnataka.

Notably, the three-day EV expo organized by BESCOM witnessed a robust footfall with nearly 30,000 people visiting the stalls.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar reportedly instructed BESCOM to take forward EV Abhiyan to the regional level. “Thus in the coming days, BESCOM will organize similar kind of EV expos in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Gulbarga,” said BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan.

As a nodal agency, BESCOM will provide necessary infrastructure, facilities and support to start EV charging stations in the state. Automobile experts have predicted that by 2025, more than five lakh EVs will be on city roads. Thus BESCOM has decided to set up charging stations every 500 to 1,000 metre. Also by next two months, BESCOM will set up 1,000 charging stations in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

BESCOM has been operating 389 EV charging stations and it has launched a single window dashboard to get approval for setting up charging stations. Public and private companies can apply online to set up new charging stations. Once they file the application through a single window dashboard, they are expected to get a licence for new charging stations within seven days.

Besides, BESCOM is holding talks with the Residents Welfare Associations to set up charging stations in apartments and residential layouts in Bengaluru.