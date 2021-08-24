Bengaluru records zero Covid deaths on Monday, experts warn against lowering guard

Karnataka Monday logged the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths at 10, since the second wave hit the state in March this year, with Bengaluru recording zero Covid-19 deaths.

Dakshin Kannada reported a total of 3 deaths. Other districts reported a lower death toll: Hassan (02), Kodagu (01), Tumkuru (01), Udupi (01), Mysuru (01) and Belagavi (01).

However, the health experts opined that it is too early to lower the guard against the virus. They advised people to be vigilant as the third wave is expected to hit in the first week of October.

“In the last four weeks the number of Covid positive cases in Bengaluru have come down, with less than 500 cases per day. ICU admissions are very few. The second wave is ending but we cannot have a casual approach since the third wave is expected in the first week of October. The virus will hit severely in the third wave. The gathering restrictions should continue,” said Dr C.N Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in Karnataka’s Covid-19 task force.

He also warned that before the second wave struck Karnataka, the Covid positive cases were down, and people lowered the guard against the virus. “The virus is just in hibernation and it will be back. In big cities people are cooperating,” he said. “However, at a time when the cases in Kerala and Maharashtra are high, the situation is not as grim in Karnataka,” Manjunath added.

The positivity rate of Karnataka stood at 1.08 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) at 0.86 per cent. It registered 1,151 Covid positive cases on Monday.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room data, the number of micro containment zones has been reduced from 176 on August 12 to 116 on August 23. Mahadevapura zone has 27 active micro containment zones followed by Bengaluru South (24), Yelahanka (19), East zone (18), Bommanahalli (16), West (9), RR Nagar (3).