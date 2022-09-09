scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Karnataka mulls umbrella body of transport and civic agencies to manage Bengaluru traffic

Legislation in this regard is in the works, CM Basavaraj Bommai says after meeting Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Karnataka government has proposed a new traffic management authority for Bengaluru. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar for representational purposes)

The Karnataka government has proposed a new traffic management authority for Bengaluru that will bring road, metro, railways and civic authorities under one umbrella.

A bill in this regard will be tabled during the legislative session starting on September 12, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after meeting Union surface transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. The bill would outline the powers of the authority.

Bommai suggested that some of the traffic woes were due to multiple agencies like the municipal corporation, National Highways Authority of India, BDA, BMRDA and PWD working separately.

He discussed Bengaluru’s traffic issues with Gadkari on the sidelines of a convention on national road transport.

One of the issues discussed in the meeting, according to Bommai, was smooth connectivity between city roads and national highways that run through Bengaluru. ”Several national highways pass through Bengaluru and the construction of roads is very important to solve the problem of traffic density in the city,” the chief minister said.

While work on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway has been sped up, new problems linked to the stormwater drainage system around the highway have surfaced in the current monsoon season, according to Bommai.

“The Union minister has issued directions for the construction of a new underground drainage system at places where rainwater accumulates on the new highway,” he said. “The minister has promised to get it done in the coming days.”

The chief minister said the problems of connecting roads to Bengaluru and of the Pune-Bengaluru national highway were also discussed.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:50:59 pm
