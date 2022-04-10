Central agencies looking into hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru schools, says Karnataka home minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Saturday said that central agencies are looking into the hoax bomb threat received by 16 private schools in Bengaluru.

“Searches went on till last night. There was no bomb, it was a hoax. Our police are trying to find out as to who was behind the hoax threat and central agencies are also specially looking into it seriously,” Jnanendra told reporters here.

On Friday, 16 schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails between 11 am to 2.30 pm. The email read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

A police officer said that private agencies’ help has been sought and the technical wing is also working to trace the culprits. “The IP address has been masked and we are trying to solve the puzzle to zero in on the miscreants. This was purely a mischievous act and we suspect many more schools might have received such emails. Many of them may not have informed the police, some may have suppressed information, some might not have checked the email and it might have ended up in the spam folder,” said the officer.

Neev Academy in Yamalur, Stonehill international school in Chikkajala, DPS East in Varthur, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, Indian Public School in Govindapura, St Vincent Pallotti School in Kalyannagar, Sophia school, Redbridge International Academy in Bannerghatta Road, BVM Global School on Bannerghatta Road, Candor International School on Bannerghatta Road, Inventure Academy in Sarjapur, Trio World Academy in Kodigehalli, Vyasa International in Dhoddabommasandra, Harvest International School in Sarjapur and Kunskapsskolan International School in Chandrapur are some of the schools which received the hoax bomb threat, according to officials.

