Friday, August 05, 2022

Rain continues in Karnataka, Minister says rescue, relief work on war footing

There are reports of heavy rains, floods and landslides in coastal and Malnad districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 8:41:36 am
Bengaluru has been receiving heavy rains, resulting in waterlogging and lakes overflowing in some parts, inundating residential areas nearby. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

As torrential rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said the state government is prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in a “war footing”.

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the state to deal with the situation and take up rescue and relief works.

“18,280 hectares of agriculture crops, 4,565 hectares of horticulture crops, 55 health centres, 2,146 anganwadis, 16,510 electric poles, 1,880 transformers and 61 lakes have been damaged,” Ashoka said.

The Minister, who visited rain affected parts of Hassan and Mandya districts to assess the situation said adequate compensation is being provided to those who have lost crops and properties.

A complete report on damages caused will be soon sent to the union government, seeking aid, he added.

There are reports of heavy rains, floods and landslides in coastal and Malnad districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.

Tibetan settlement at Baylkuppe in Kodagu district has also reported flooding due to rains.

Several districts of north and south interior Karnataka too have been receiving rains and there are reports of several lakes getting breached in these regions, inundating low lying areas and damaging properties and livestock.

The state capital Bengaluru too has been receiving rains, resulting in waterlogging and lakes overflowing in some parts, inundating residential areas nearby.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall spells at isolated places likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on August 5.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:41:36 am

