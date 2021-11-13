Rains likely in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka till Nov 14

Bengaluru is likely to see widespread rains accompanied by thunder on Saturday and Sunday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted widespread, light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunder activity likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits till 8.30 am on November 14.

The weather bulletin by KSNDMC also predicted widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka, Malnad, north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka regions.

“In the South Interior Karnataka regions widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region,” read the statement,

“In the north interior Karnataka region, widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. Scattered to widespread very light to light rains likely over Yadgir, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Haveri, Koppala, Raichur and Dharwad districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region,” the KSNDMC bulletin said.