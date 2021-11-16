Karnataka rains: 5 cm rainfall in Bengaluru on Monday; yellow alert today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for parts of Karnataka, which are likely to witness rainfall till November 18 (Thursday). The latest satellite imagery provided by the IMD suggests the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over south peninsular India — Tamilnadu, Kerala, coastal and south Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and south Goa.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Bengalru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur districts. A yellow alert is defined as isolated heavy rains more than 64.5 mm.

An orange alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shimoga districts, warning of isolated very heavy rains (115.6-204.4 mm).

On Monday, Bengaluru reported 5 cm of rainfall.

The weather department stated the rains were due to a network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea along and off Karnataka-north Kerala coasts on November 16,” the IMD said.