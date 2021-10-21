Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka CM promises rain-hit Kerala support in relief and rehabilitation

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in Bangalore, Bengaluru Flood Highlights: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday promised his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan all support in relief and rehabilitation following loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides.

“Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi & expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains & landslides,” Bommai tweeted. A total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state recently, Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday added 462 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,84,484 and 37,976, respectively, the health department said. Active cases stood at 9,074, a department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 253 cases and six deaths, it said.