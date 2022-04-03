scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Karnataka News Live: BJP not considering early polls in state; traders fear impact of slaughter norm

Bangalore News: “The current political situation is in favour of the BJP as the party has won four of the five states where elections were held recently," the BJP general secretary said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
April 3, 2022 9:23:19 am
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah. (File)Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah. (File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: The BJP is not considering early elections in Karnataka, party general secretary CT Ravi said after a meeting of the BJP’s core committee in Karnataka on Friday night. The core committee meeting of the Karnataka BJP unit was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The current political situation is in favour of the BJP as the party has won four of the five states where elections were held recently. The Congress is in a shambles. If we work at the ground level, then we can win more than 150 seats in Karnataka,” the BJP general secretary said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, as Hindu right-wing organisations continue to press their campaign against halal meat, traders fear that the government order can be used to harass them. The order, issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services on Friday, asked officials to ensure slaughterhouses provide for stunning(usually done through administration of an electric shock).  A violation would entail a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Unity key to Congress prospects in Karnataka polls, says Rahul

The biggest challenge before the Congress party in its bid to return to power in Karnataka in 2023 is the unity among the state leaders, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi said at a preparatory meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

“All of you must fight as a unit. This is your biggest responsibility. You are doing it to some extent but you will have to do it with more intensity. All must work together to bag at least 150 seats,” Rahul said amid concerns that differences between top leaders, especially state chief D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, could disrupt the party prospects in the polls due in early 2023.

