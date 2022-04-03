Karnataka News Live: BJP not considering early polls in state; traders fear impact of slaughter norm

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: The BJP is not considering early elections in Karnataka, party general secretary CT Ravi said after a meeting of the BJP’s core committee in Karnataka on Friday night. The core committee meeting of the Karnataka BJP unit was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The current political situation is in favour of the BJP as the party has won four of the five states where elections were held recently. The Congress is in a shambles. If we work at the ground level, then we can win more than 150 seats in Karnataka,” the BJP general secretary said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, as Hindu right-wing organisations continue to press their campaign against halal meat, traders fear that the government order can be used to harass them. The order, issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services on Friday, asked officials to ensure slaughterhouses provide for stunning(usually done through administration of an electric shock). A violation would entail a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.