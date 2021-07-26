Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers extend support to CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office. On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.
On Sunday, Yediyurappa said he was waiting for a communication from the party high command to move on his resignation.
Amid heightened speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in New Delhi on Sunday apparently to meet BJP leaders, party sources said. People close to Nirani, however, claimed he is on a personal visit to the national capital. (PTI)
The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, a stringent law modelled on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is at the centre of a controversy in Karnataka relating to its use in the case of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in 2017.
On April 22, the Karnataka High Court ordered dropping of KCOCA charges against Mohan Nayak, a key accused in the murder. Nayak, 50, is also accused of being an integral part of an organised crime syndicate that shot down Lankesh. As the BJP-led state government delayed over mounting a challenge against the High Court order, the slain journalist’s sister Kavitha Lankesh has moved the Supreme Court over the dropping of KCOCA charges.
At the heart of the controversy is a clause under which any person arrested for an organised crime, even an abettor, is considered a member of the organised gang involved in the crime, if any of the persons arrested for the crime has one or more preceding chargesheets for similar crimes in the previous 10 years.
