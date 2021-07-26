Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers extend support to CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office. On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa said he was waiting for a communication from the party high command to move on his resignation.

Amid heightened speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in New Delhi on Sunday apparently to meet BJP leaders, party sources said. People close to Nirani, however, claimed he is on a personal visit to the national capital. (PTI)