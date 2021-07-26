scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers extend support to CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: On Sunday, Yediyurappa said he was waiting for a communication from the party high command to move on his resignation.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 26, 2021 8:13:33 am
Karnataka-Chief-Minister-B-S-YediyurappaKarnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office. On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa said he was waiting for a communication from the party high command to move on his resignation.

Click here for more
Also Read |Karnataka: Yediyurappa survives one more day in office, says ‘decision tomorrow’

Amid heightened speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in New Delhi on Sunday apparently to meet BJP leaders, party sources said. People close to Nirani, however, claimed he is on a personal visit to the national capital. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments in the state. Will CM BS Yediyurappa continue? What's happening with the Congress-JDS? Follow for the latest updates.

08:13 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Explained: Karnataka’s organised crime law, Lankesh murder, and an HC order

The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, a stringent law modelled on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is at the centre of a controversy in Karnataka relating to its use in the case of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in 2017.

On April 22, the Karnataka High Court ordered dropping of KCOCA charges against Mohan Nayak, a key accused in the murder. Nayak, 50, is also accused of being an integral part of an organised crime syndicate that shot down Lankesh. As the BJP-led state government delayed over mounting a challenge against the High Court order, the slain journalist’s sister Kavitha Lankesh has moved the Supreme Court over the dropping of KCOCA charges.

At the heart of the controversy is a clause under which any person arrested for an organised crime, even an abettor, is considered a member of the organised gang involved in the crime, if any of the persons arrested for the crime has one or more preceding chargesheets for similar crimes in the previous 10 years.

Read more

08:11 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Yediyurappa, BJP leadership change, Karnataka politics, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, a stringent law modelled on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is at the centre of a controversy in Karnataka relating to its use in the case of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in 2017.

Explained | Karnataka’s organised crime law, Lankesh murder, and an HC order

At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday. While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.

READ | Karnataka floods: 9 dead, at least 3 missing as rain batters state

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News July 23 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd