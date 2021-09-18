ACB arrests Bengaluru city police inspector for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

September 18, 2021 6:13:18 pm
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka on Saturday arrested a police inspector attached to the Bengaluru city police for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh to settle a civil dispute.
The accused is Raghavendra, a police inspector of the Chikkajala police station. Another civilian, named Raghavendra, has also been arrested in the case.
Following a complaint from a businessman, the ACB laid a trap where the civilian was collecting Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the inspector.
The complainant told ACB he had already paid Rs 8 lakh as part of the deal.
A probe is underway in the case.
