Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State ministers clarify that they are not quitting following meeting with CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: As their meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday sparked speculation that they are set to quit, Ministers, who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, clarified it had nothing do with resignation and they will abide by the high command’s decision on the leadership change issue.
As at least six of these ministers went into the Chief Minister’s cabin after the cabinet meeting with some papers, local channels were abuzz with speculation that they are about to tender their resignation, either as part of pressure tactics to force the high command to continue with Yediyurappa at the helm or worried about their future if the CM is replaced.
The Karnataka government has approved an expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore for various housing schemes in different parts of the state over the next two years.
Confirming the decision taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "A major decision taken today was to construct four lakh houses in rural areas and one lakh houses in urban areas under various housing schemes. The houses will be completed in two years at an expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore."
He added that Rs 500 crore was approved to ensure creation of basic infrastructure, water and electricity connections and for drainage and related works in one lakh houses being built within BBMP (Bengaluru's civic body) limits.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Karnataka till July 26.
As the South-West monsoon is vigorous, the IMD has issued an orange alert for most parts of coastal Karnataka on July 23 and yellow alert from July 24- 26 in coastal Karnataka.
Orange and yellow alerts have also also issued for parts of North- and South-interior Karnataka till July 24.
Bengaluru on Thursday recorded 1.7mm of rainfall, the international airport 1 mm rainfall and HAL airport 0.7 mm of rainfall up to 5.30 pm.
The Deputy Conservator of Forest of Bengaluru Urban has issued a public notice to remove 256 trees in the city to faciliate work related to Namma Metro. As per the notice, the trees have been identified between K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli depot and is expected to help in shifting of utilities, widening the road and construction of metro stations.
Earlier last month, another notice seeking the removal of 833 trees located on the median of the road was sought, in bid to enable construction of the elevated corridor between Silk Board and Kodibeesanahalli stations.
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Thursday visited Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.
"The doctors here have informed that he (Fernandes) will be kept under observation for three more days and a decision on whether to do a surgery will be take then," Siddaramaiah said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said doctors and family members are confident that he will recover. "His condition is not as serious as projected. He will recover soon and we are praying for it," he said.
Fernandes (80) was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Monday after he was diagnosed with internal injuries he suffered after a fall a day before in his residence while doing exercises.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa dropped further hints on Thursday of his impending resignation once the BJP government in the state completes its second year in office on July 26. Yediyurappa also refused to name his likely successor, saying the decision has been left to the leadership in Delhi.
“Two months ago, I had suggested that I should resign as CM in order to give an opportunity to someone else. Whether I am in power or not, I must bring the BJP to power for the next few years by strengthening the party. I have decided to travel to all corners of the state to strengthen the party,” said the Karnataka Chief Minister ahead of a Cabinet meeting that’s considered to be his final as CM.
“I will not provide any suggestions on who should be made (the new chief minister). It is left to Central leaders. I will not suggest any names and it is not necessary. Even if any names are sought, I will not recommend anyone. Please wait for July 25 and we will see what has to be done,” Yediyurappa said, adding that he is awaiting a signal from the BJP to decide his next move.
The Central Crime Branch police on Friday began raids and searches at residences of various active rowdy sheeters and their associates in Bengaluru.
"CCB raids on active and notorious rowdies Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil and J B Narayan and their associates are now underway. The residences, 45 in total, of these four rowdy sheeters and their associates are being searched," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.
Meanwhile, CCB sleuths found Rs 2 lakh as cash and daggers in one of the residences. "We will furnish further information after the raids are completed," the police said.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Yediyurappa, BJP leadership change, Karnataka politics, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.