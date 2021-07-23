Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State ministers clarify that they are not quitting following meeting with CM Yediyurappa

Exit imminent, BSY says will follow party decision

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa dropped further hints on Thursday of his impending resignation once the BJP government in the state completes its second year in office on July 26. Yediyurappa also refused to name his likely successor, saying the decision has been left to the leadership in Delhi.

“Two months ago, I had suggested that I should resign as CM in order to give an opportunity to someone else. Whether I am in power or not, I must bring the BJP to power for the next few years by strengthening the party. I have decided to travel to all corners of the state to strengthen the party,” said the Karnataka Chief Minister ahead of a Cabinet meeting that’s considered to be his final as CM.

“I will not provide any suggestions on who should be made (the new chief minister). It is left to Central leaders. I will not suggest any names and it is not necessary. Even if any names are sought, I will not recommend anyone. Please wait for July 25 and we will see what has to be done,” Yediyurappa said, adding that he is awaiting a signal from the BJP to decide his next move.

Read more