Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga following curfew

Bengaluru, Karnataka Today: Schools and colleges will be reopened in Shivamogga Wednesday, days after a curfew was imposed in the wake of tensions over a number of stabbing incidents in the Karnataka town. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who has camped in the district, said the situation is under control.

Following a Karnataka Minister’s alleged remarks that the “government is not functioning, we are somehow managing”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday tried to do damage control by stating that the comments were made in a “different context”. As the remarks made by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have drawn criticism from some Ministers, with one of them even advising him to quit the Ministry for it, the Chief Minister said he will talk to all cabinet colleagues concerned.

In other news, the ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding ‘Janotsava’ rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Bommai-led government’s one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state. Meanwhile, Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said his party has taken a resolve not to back down, until and unless it is able to throw out the BJP government in Karnataka, with the blessings of the people.