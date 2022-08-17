Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga following curfew

Bengaluru, Karnataka Today: Schools and colleges will be reopened in Shivamogga Wednesday, days after a curfew was imposed in the wake of tensions over a number of stabbing incidents in the Karnataka town. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who has camped in the district, said the situation is under control.
Following a Karnataka Minister’s alleged remarks that the “government is not functioning, we are somehow managing”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday tried to do damage control by stating that the comments were made in a “different context”. As the remarks made by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have drawn criticism from some Ministers, with one of them even advising him to quit the Ministry for it, the Chief Minister said he will talk to all cabinet colleagues concerned.
In other news, the ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding ‘Janotsava’ rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Bommai-led government’s one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state. Meanwhile, Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said his party has taken a resolve not to back down, until and unless it is able to throw out the BJP government in Karnataka, with the blessings of the people.
Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation in New Delhi has recently approved the establishment of Aviation Security Training Institute of Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, located at 1st Battalion KSISF HQ, Yelahanka.
This makes Karnataka the first state to have its own ASTI to train the KSISF personnel deployed at six airports in the state in the field of aviation security (AvSec).
ASTI has been mandated to conduct the 5 days long AvSec Induction Course, 14 days long AvSec Basic Course and 3 days long AvSec Basic Refresher Course.
Schools and colleges will be reopened in Shivamogga Wednesday, days after a curfew was imposed in the wake of tensions over a number of stabbing incidents in the Karnataka town.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who has camped in the district, said the situation is under control.
Bengaluru traffic police seized a BBMP vehicle after they found the driver to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
The civic agency car allocated to Joint Commissioner Nagaraj was being driven by Shivashankar, who is the officially appointed driver.
On Monday night Shivashankar caused an accident near RR Nagar. On subjecting him to medical tests, the traffic police saw that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The police said that they have issued a notice and the car had been seized. The BBMP will have to pay a fine in court to release the car, said an officer.
Terming Basavaraj Bommai the "most incompetent Chief Minister" in the entire country, Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said his party has taken a resolve not to back down, until and unless it is able to throw out the BJP government in Karnataka, with the blessings of the people.
The AICC in-charge of Karnataka along with the party's state leadership, held a key meeting to discuss the current political situation and strategy in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.
According to party sources, they are said to have discussed the strategy to be adopted during the next six months and issue-based campaigns to be held across the state, leading up to the polls. (PTI)