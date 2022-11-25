Bengaluru News Live Updates: Private schools in Karnataka seek to draft their own textbooks

The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. (Representational photo via Unsplash)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 25: The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. The provisions challenged include the reservation for appointment of staff in unaided schools and prescription of syllabus by the State government. On Thursday, the HC reserved the case for judgment after the government failed to file any objections.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that an all-party meeting will be held next week on the contentious Maharashtra and Karnataka border issue. The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday began a “rapid road work” on a 500-metre stretch at Binnamangala junction, where 100 Feet Road and Old Madras Road meet. Undertaken on a pilot basis, the project paves 5-foot-wide, 2-foot-long and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping (covering of an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).