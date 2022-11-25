scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Private schools in Karnataka seek to draft their own textbooks

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: The provisions challenged include the reservation for appointment of staff in unaided schools and prescription of syllabus by the State government. 

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 25, 2022 10:08:50 am
The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. (Representational photo via Unsplash)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 25: The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. The provisions challenged include the reservation for appointment of staff in unaided schools and prescription of syllabus by the State government. On Thursday, the HC reserved the case for judgment after the government failed to file any objections.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that an all-party meeting will be held next week on the contentious Maharashtra and Karnataka border issue. The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday began a “rapid road work” on a 500-metre stretch at Binnamangala junction, where 100 Feet Road and Old Madras Road meet. Undertaken on a pilot basis, the project paves 5-foot-wide, 2-foot-long and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping (covering of an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).

 

Follow the latest updates from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka here.

10:08 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai schedules all-party meet next week

With the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka simmering following remarks by chief ministers and leaders of both states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that an all-party meeting will be held next week on the contentious issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai 

 

The all-party meeting will discuss in detail the Maharashtra government’s intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, Bommai added. “The border dispute is over but Maharashtra is raking up this row. The resolution of gram panchayat and other related issues are with us (in our favour). All these will be debated in the Supreme Court,” Bommai said. (Read more)

10:07 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Bengaluru weather today: Rain likely, says forecast

For 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of light rain are very likely. Fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25 and 18 Degree Celsius respectively.

For 48 hours: Partly cloudy sky. Fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25 and 18 Degree Celsius respectively.

10:05 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Private schools in Karnataka seek to draft their own textbooks

The High Court of Karnataka has reserved for judgment a 1995 petition challenging the various provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

The provisions challenged include the reservation for appointment of staff in unaided schools and prescription of syllabus by the State government.

On Thursday, the HC reserved the case for judgment after the government failed to file any objections. (PTI)

10:05 (IST)25 Nov 2022
BBMP begins ‘rapid work’ on pilot basis on Old Madras Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday began a “rapid road work” on a 500-metre stretch at Binnamangala junction, where 100 Feet Road and Old Madras Road meet. Undertaken on a pilot basis, the project paves 5-foot-wide, 2-foot-long and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping (covering of an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).

According to officials, slabs have been paved for a 100-metre stretch at Binnamangala junction and the remaining work would be completed by Saturday (Express)

 

Slabs have been paved for a 100-metre stretch and the remaining work would be completed by Saturday, according to officials. (Read more)

10:04 (IST)25 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 10:02:39 am
