Sunday, March 06, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Efforts on to bring Naveen’s mortal remains back from Ukraine, CM Bommai says

Karnataka News Live Updates Today: Meanwhile, Karnataka Saturday recorded 278 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths taking the total till date to 39,42,346 and 39,988 respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: March 6, 2022 8:54:41 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the family of Naveen SG, a medical student who was killed in Ukraine. (Express)

Karnataka News Live Updates Today: The government is making all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagouda to Karnataka, the medical student killed in Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday. He said Indian Embassy officials are also trying to reach out to students still trapped in the besieged cities of Kharkiv and Kiev. “The officials have assured of contacting them immediately as the war recedes,” Bommai told reporters. The chief minister also met the parents of Naveen and handed over a check of 25 lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Saturday recorded 278 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths taking the total till date to 39,42,346 and 39,988 respectively. As many as 458 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,99,034, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 182 were from Bengaluru urban. The total number of active cases across the State now stands at 3,286.

In Budget-related news, encouraged by an uptick in revenues and the easing of restrictions related to the Covid 19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday increased allocations for the health and education sectors by one per cent for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:54 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Efforts on to bring Naveen’s mortal remains back from Ukraine, CM Bommai says

The government is making all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagouda to Karnataka, the medical student killed in Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday. He said Indian Embassy officials are also trying to reach out to students still trapped in the besieged cities of Kharkiv and Kiev. “The officials have assured of contacting them immediately as the war recedes,” Bommai told reporters. The chief minister also met the parents of Naveen and handed over a check of 25 lakh rupees.

08:42 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to our Bangalore live blog!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP, Budget 2022, and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Chikmagalur: Students wearing burqa and hijab protest demanding online classes or permission to wear hijab in offline classes, outside I.D.S.G Government College, in Chikmagalur, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 1533 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

