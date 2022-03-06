Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Efforts on to bring Naveen’s mortal remains back from Ukraine, CM Bommai says

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the family of Naveen SG, a medical student who was killed in Ukraine. (Express)

Karnataka News Live Updates Today: The government is making all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagouda to Karnataka, the medical student killed in Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday. He said Indian Embassy officials are also trying to reach out to students still trapped in the besieged cities of Kharkiv and Kiev. “The officials have assured of contacting them immediately as the war recedes,” Bommai told reporters. The chief minister also met the parents of Naveen and handed over a check of 25 lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Saturday recorded 278 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths taking the total till date to 39,42,346 and 39,988 respectively. As many as 458 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,99,034, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 182 were from Bengaluru urban. The total number of active cases across the State now stands at 3,286.

In Budget-related news, encouraged by an uptick in revenues and the easing of restrictions related to the Covid 19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday increased allocations for the health and education sectors by one per cent for the 2021-22 fiscal year.