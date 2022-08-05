Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rain continues in Karnataka, Minister says rescue, relief work on war footing

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News Today (August 5): As torrential rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government is prepared to take up rescue and relief measures on a “war footing”. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the state to deal with the situation and take up rescue and relief works.

There are reports of heavy rains, floods and landslides in coastal and Malnad districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu. The state capital Bengaluru too has been receiving rains, resulting in waterlogging and lakes overflowing in some parts, inundating residential areas nearby. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall spells at isolated places likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on August 5.

In other news, BJP’s Baburao Chinchansur was declared elected unopposed in the by-poll to one seat of Karnataka Legislative Council, to be elected by the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). He was the only candidate in the fray to fill in the vacancy, caused due to the resignation of C M Ibrahim as MLC on March 31.