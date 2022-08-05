scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rain continues in Karnataka, Minister says rescue, relief work on war footing

Bangalore, Karnataka News Today Highlights, August 5, 2022: The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall spells at isolated places likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on August 5. 

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 5, 2022 8:58:23 am
bengaluru rainsBengaluru been receiving heavy rains, resulting in waterlogging and lakes overflowing in some parts, inundating residential areas nearby. (Express photo by M Jithendra)

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News Today (August 5): As torrential rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government is prepared to take up rescue and relief measures on a “war footing”. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the state to deal with the situation and take up rescue and relief works.

There are reports of heavy rains, floods and landslides in coastal and Malnad districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu. The state capital Bengaluru too has been receiving rains, resulting in waterlogging and lakes overflowing in some parts, inundating residential areas nearby. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall spells at isolated places likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on August 5.

In other news, BJP’s Baburao Chinchansur was declared elected unopposed in the by-poll to one seat of Karnataka Legislative Council, to be elected by the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). He was the only candidate in the fray to fill in the vacancy, caused due to the resignation of C M Ibrahim as MLC on March 31.

08:34 (IST)05 Aug 2022
Rain continues in Karnataka, Minister says rescue, relief work on war footing

As torrential rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government is prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in a "war footing".

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across the state to deal with the situation and take up rescue and relief works.

"18,280 hectares of agriculture crops, 4,565 hectares of horticulture crops, 55 health centres, 2,146 anganwadis, 16,510 electric poles, 1,880 transformers and 61 lakes have been damaged," Ashoka said. (PTI)

Know Your City: From a godown to a bakery. Here’s the journey of Bengaluru’s 120-year-old Albert Bakery

What was once a godown at Kamaraj Road that used to supply bread, salt biscuits, buns, and rusks in 1902, now stands as a major cultural landmark in central Bengaluru. Even after 120 years, the hot cross buns during Christmas or the mutton brain puff during Ramadan at Albert Bakery still tingles the taste buds of dessert and snack lovers in Bengaluru.

Chicken swiss roll, chicken shami kababand potato bun at the Albert bakery.

Mohammad Sabir, who is the managing director of Albert Bakery and the fourth generation businessman, believes that ‘keeping it simple and affordable’ is the key factor behind the bakery becoming a culinary landmark known for its lip-smacking desserts.

“It was my grandfather Mohammad Suleman who started the godown in 1902. However, in 1921 we moved to Frazer Town and converted the godown into a bakery. We realised bread and buns were part of the daily livelihood for people and that is mostly the reason why we wanted to open a bakery,” said Sabir. Read here.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:31:28 am