Bengaluru News Live Updates: Several rivers in spate in Karnataka, following heavy rains

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials told news agency PTI. Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are “swollen and flowing dangerously”, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. According to them, the affected districts are: Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its encroachment eviction drive along SWDs in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones Tuesday. Revenue minister R Ashok in his interaction with the media said that he has instructed the officials to demolish illegal structures.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that eggs were thrown on his car in Kodagu district last month at the behest of some BJP leaders. The former chief minister also demanded an inquiry into the newly constructed retaining wall of the office of the deputy commissioner of Kodagu district saying that Rs seven crore were spent on it.