Bengaluru News Live Updates: Several rivers in spate in Karnataka, following heavy rains

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials told news agency PTI. Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are “swollen and flowing dangerously”, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. According to them, the affected districts are: Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.
Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued its encroachment eviction drive along SWDs in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones Tuesday. Revenue minister R Ashok in his interaction with the media said that he has instructed the officials to demolish illegal structures.
Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that eggs were thrown on his car in Kodagu district last month at the behest of some BJP leaders. The former chief minister also demanded an inquiry into the newly constructed retaining wall of the office of the deputy commissioner of Kodagu district saying that Rs seven crore were spent on it.
With encroachments of Sewage Water Drains (SWD) stopping interlinking of Bengaluru lakes, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said that the government has taken up the task of fixing the sluice gates of all the 160 lakes in Bengaluru city to ensure a smooth outflow of water from the water bodies in order to avoid flash floods.
He was answering a question raised by Congress MLA from Byatarayanapura Krishna Byre Gowda. The reply added that the government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore and an additional Rs 300 crore grants to develop SWDs (rajakaluves). (Read more)
The BBMP informed that a wall of a residential building in Papaiah layout that encroached the storm water drain (SWD) was cleared. Whereas in Yelahanka a compound wall of NCBS Mandara Housing Complex was removed.
Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials from the BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to discuss issues related to encroachment of SWDs and the damage suffered by Mahadevapura owing to heavy rain on September 5. (Read more)
