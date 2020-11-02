Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Public campaigning ends for Karnataka bypolls

The Congress has fielded 31-year-old H Kusuma, the daughter of a JDS leader and wife of former IAS officer D K Ravi in R R Nagar.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday.

A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls in R R Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru district. The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

The November 3 bypolls at Sira in Tumkur district and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru come at a time when the Chief Minister faces allegations of corruption and interference in governance by members of his family.

The bypolls are also going to be significant for state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar too is being investigated by the CBI on charges of corruption and was arrested last year in a money laundering case. He has called the bypolls a referendum on the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.

The BJP has fielded Dr Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist and political greenhorn, in Sira and the Congress has fielded veteran leader and former minister T B Jayachandra. The JDS has fielded Ammajamma, wife of former MLA Satyanarayana, in an attempt to tap a sympathy wave.

In RR Nagar, a stronghold of state Congress chief Shivakumar, the BJP has fielded new joinee and former Congress MLA Naidu, a film producer known for his philanthropic work.

