Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Public campaigning ends for Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday.
A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls in R R Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru district. The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.
The November 3 bypolls at Sira in Tumkur district and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru come at a time when the Chief Minister faces allegations of corruption and interference in governance by members of his family.
The bypolls are also going to be significant for state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar too is being investigated by the CBI on charges of corruption and was arrested last year in a money laundering case. He has called the bypolls a referendum on the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.
The BJP has fielded Dr Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist and political greenhorn, in Sira and the Congress has fielded veteran leader and former minister T B Jayachandra. The JDS has fielded Ammajamma, wife of former MLA Satyanarayana, in an attempt to tap a sympathy wave.
In RR Nagar, a stronghold of state Congress chief Shivakumar, the BJP has fielded new joinee and former Congress MLA Naidu, a film producer known for his philanthropic work.
The Congress has fielded 31-year-old H Kusuma, the daughter of a JDS leader and wife of former IAS officer D K Ravi.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, inaugurated the free Wi-Fi facility at Gokak Movement Memorial Park located near the Sankey tank Malleswaram, on Sunday.
According to the minister, people who come to the park can use the free Wi-Fi facility which has a speed of 100 Mbps and one can use the Wi-Fi for a maximum duration of 45 minutes.
As part of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the wi-fi facility was inaugurated by the minister who is also MLA from Malleshwaram. “Act Fibernet which has come forward to take up the responsibility of maintenance of the park and provide Wi-Fi facility,” he added.
On November 1, 1960, Karnataka state came into being. While Kannadigas celebrate the state’s formation day as Rajyotsav, Marathi-speaking people stage protests seeking “freedom from Karnataka.” Since November 1, 1956, Marathi-speaking people living in Maharashtra-Karnataka border areas have been observing the day as Black Day. “It was in January 1956, after the report of the Reorganisation of States Commission, that it was decided to merge Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay Presidency into the then Mysore state. Later, these talukas became part of Karnataka,” recalled Prof Anand Menase.
Therefore every November 1, rallies are carried out and protests are organised in these 10 talukas by Marathi-speaking people. People wear black bands on their arms and place black flags on their vehicles. To counter the Marathi-speaking people’s protests, Karnataka government machinery organises “rallies with gusto” to celebrate the state’s formation day on November 1. The Karnataka government has also changed the name of Belgaum to Belgavi, though the Maharashtra government still prefers to call it Belgaum.
Besides demanding a merger with Maharashtra, people living in Marathi-speaking have been protesting against the “injustice” and “atrocities” meted out to them. They alleged that Karnataka government was imposing Kannada on them. The Marathi-speaking people allege that it has been made mandatory for shopkeepers, business establishments and offices to put up their in signboards in Kannada language.
Read more
The Customs department of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru seized marijuana on board an international cargo flight on Sunday.
According to a statement by Bengaluru airport customs, marijuana weighing 448 grams and worth Rs 72 lakh in the market was intercepted from EICI-Courier parcels declared as Gaming Mouse and Watercolor kit, imported from Los Angeles, USA.
“Intelligence wing of Customs at Air-Cargo Complex, Bengaluru seized Ganja weighing 448 Gms (INR 72 Lakhs Approx.) concealed in EICI-Courier parcels declared as Gaming Mouse and Water Colour kit, imported from LA, USA,” said in a statement.
The Karnataka government will announce a framework for the promotion of Kannada language shortly.
Speaking on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava on Sunday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state would observe the period from November 1 to October 31 as ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ (Kannada Livelihood Year).
Under this programme, special impetus will be provided to promote Kannada and strengthen Kannada language, the Chief Minister said. The government will also increase employment opportunities for Kannadigas in the state this year, he added.
“We are taking up constructive programmes to strengthen Kannada language and promote its usage in the present day technology age. In this regard, Kannada Kayaka Varsha will be observed from today (Sunday) till October 31, 2021,” Chief Minister said, at the Karnataka Rajyotsava event in Bengaluru.
The campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday.
A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls in R R Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru district. The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.
The November 3 bypolls at Sira in Tumkur district and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru come at a time when the Chief Minister faces allegations of corruption and interference in governance by members of his family. The bypolls are also going to be significant for state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar too is being investigated by the CBI on charges of corruption and was arrested last year in a money laundering case. He has called the bypolls a referendum on the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.
The BJP has fielded Dr Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist and political greenhorn, in Sira and the Congress has fielded veteran leader and former minister T B Jayachandra. The JDS has fielded Ammajamma, wife of former MLA Satyanarayana, in an attempt to tap a sympathy wave.
In RR Nagar, a stronghold of state Congress chief Shivakumar, the BJP has fielded new joinee and former Congress MLA Naidu, a film producer known for his philanthropic work. The Congress has fielded 31-year-old H Kusuma, the daughter of a JDS leader and wife of former IAS officer D K Ravi.
The campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday.
A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls in R R Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru district. The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.
The November 3 bypolls at Sira in Tumkur district and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru come at a time when the Chief Minister faces allegations of corruption and interference in governance by members of his family. The bypolls are also going to be significant for state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar too is being investigated by the CBI on charges of corruption and was arrested last year in a money laundering case. He has called the bypolls a referendum on the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.
The BJP has fielded Dr Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist and political greenhorn, in Sira and the Congress has fielded veteran leader and former minister T B Jayachandra. The JDS has fielded Ammajamma, wife of former MLA Satyanarayana, in an attempt to tap a sympathy wave.
In RR Nagar, a stronghold of state Congress chief Shivakumar, the BJP has fielded new joinee and former Congress MLA Naidu, a film producer known for his philanthropic work. The Congress has fielded 31-year-old H Kusuma, the daughter of a JDS leader and wife of former IAS officer D K Ravi.
Bypolls are being held for the Sira seat in the Tumkur district and the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar seat in the city of Bengaluru. Both constituencies are located in southern Karnataka where the Congress and JDS are considered to be stronger than the ruling BJP.
The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal Secular candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4.
The R R Nagar seat fell vacant in July 2019 after the Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu, a wealthy civil contractor and film producer, crossed over to the BJP to help the party come to power. The R R Nagar bypoll should have been held in December 2019 but was delayed on account of a case of electoral fraud filed against Munirathna Naidu by his BJP rival from the 2018 polls.
For the Sira seat, the BJP has fielded a new entrant to the party, Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, 47, a radiologist by profession and the son of a former Congress MP, as its candidate.
Read more
Indigo Airways will operate an evening flight between Bengaluru and Hubballi starting from November 7, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
“An additional flight would depart from Bengaluru at 6:15 pm and would reach Hubballi at 7:40 pm,” Joshi announced on Twitter.
The return journey of the flight is at 8:10 pm and reaches Bengaluru at 9:25 pm. According to airport authorities, this would be the third flight connecting the two cities. Hubballi Airport in North Karnataka is connected to Hindon (Delhi), Chennai, Kannur and Mumbai.
Even as Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum and other areas of Maharashtra-Karnataka border observed ‘Black Day’ on Sunday and demanded merger of the areas with Maharashtra, ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government wore black bands to express solidarity with the agitators and asked the Karnataka government to stop committing “injustice” and “atrocities” on the Marathi-speaking people.
Under the banner of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, activists and political leaders held a sit-in agitation at Maratha Mangal Karyalaya in Belgaum between 10 am and 2 pm. Among others, NCP women’s wing chief Rupali Chakankar addressed the gathering and lent support to the Marathi people. “I have come here as the representative of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been in the forefront of the agitation to ensure justice to Marathi-speaking people in border areas. Our stand is crystal clear. The areas of Belgaum, Karvar, Nippani, Bhalki and others, where there are majority of Marathi-speaking people, should be merged with Maharashtra. The NCP will always stand solidly behind the Marathi-speaking people,” she said.
According to Maloji Ashtekar, general secretary of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, the agitation was peaceful. “Since there were restrictions on the number of people who could attend the event, we held the agitation with fewer numbers,” he said.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 5, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, RR Nagar and Sira bypolls and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.