Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka today

Karnataka Bengaluru News Updates (August 2): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the party’s Karnataka unit’s political affairs committee meeting on Tuesday evening, amid rumblings within ahead of 2023 Assembly polls. He will also take part in former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash in the district headquarters town of Davanagere on Wednesday. The political affairs committee will be meeting for the first time after its constitution, at Hubballi in North Karnataka around 8 pm on Tuesday.
In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that he might visit the homes of two Muslim men murdered last month in Dakshina Kannada region. Bommai’s remarks came after Opposition Congress and JD(S) targetted him for not visiting the homes of Masood B and Mohammed Fazil, even though he met the family of murdered BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru last week.
Meanwhile, the state health department on Monday issued a circular asking the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and district administrations to increase surveillance in order to check the spread of monkeypox disease. “Mandatory contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be carried out. Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days,” said the circular.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K confirmed Sunday that a foreign national in the state who was suspected of having monkeypox was, in fact, diagnosed with chickenpox.
“A middle aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to Monkeypox test after he was suspected to have Monkeypox symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox,” Sudhakar tweeted.
“All symptomatic travellers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes,” he added. (Read more)
Disposing of a public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the 'Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Orders 2021'.
The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restricts protests in the city to 'Freedom Park'. The court initiated the PIL on its own after protest and demonstrations on March two last year caused massive traffic disruptions in the city.
The regulation orders were framed subsequently which have provision for action against those breaking them. A status report filed before the HC stated that 27 FIRs have so far been filed against people who have violated the orders. (PTI)
Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to hold a press meet on Mohammed Fazil murder case at 11.30 am on Tuesday.
Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.1 degree Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set at around 86 to 90%.
Bengaluru city is expected to receive 45.7 mm of rainfall while the KIAL and HAL airport areas are set to receive 33.9 mm and 13.5 mm of rain respectively.
Here's the local forecast:
For 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Rain or thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
For 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Rain or thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
The effect of three murders within 10 days in the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada is evident on the empty roads in the region. Among local residents, the sense is that these murders are evidence of the underlying religious animosity that has been brewing in the region, especially in the aftermath of controversies triggered by right-wing Hindutva groups allied with the ruling BJP over the wearing of the hijab by Muslim girls in state-run educational institutions, attempts to force a boycott of halal meat and the banning of Muslim traders from temple fairs.
When the Karnataka High Court pronounced its judgment on the hijab issue in March this year, Muslim traders shut down their shops to mark their protest against the verdict that went against them. Hindutva activists saw the verdict as their victory. Though tensions remained below the surface, activists on both sides of the communal divide pushed for the boycott of the other community in business activities. Continuous propaganda has been carried out to ensure that the divide between the communities is never bridged. (Read more)
What was once a godown at Kamaraj Road that used to supply bread, salt biscuits, buns, and rusks in 1902, now stands as a major cultural landmark in central Bengaluru. Even after 120 years, the hot cross buns during Christmas or the mutton brain puff during Ramadan at Albert Bakery still tingles the taste buds of dessert and snack lovers in Bengaluru.
Mohammad Sabir, who is the managing director of Albert Bakery and the fourth generation businessman, believes that ‘keeping it simple and affordable’ is the key factor behind the bakery becoming a culinary landmark known for its lip-smacking desserts. (Read more)
