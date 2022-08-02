Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka today

Karnataka Bengaluru News Updates (August 2): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the party’s Karnataka unit’s political affairs committee meeting on Tuesday evening, amid rumblings within ahead of 2023 Assembly polls. He will also take part in former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash in the district headquarters town of Davanagere on Wednesday. The political affairs committee will be meeting for the first time after its constitution, at Hubballi in North Karnataka around 8 pm on Tuesday.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that he might visit the homes of two Muslim men murdered last month in Dakshina Kannada region. Bommai’s remarks came after Opposition Congress and JD(S) targetted him for not visiting the homes of Masood B and Mohammed Fazil, even though he met the family of murdered BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru last week.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Monday issued a circular asking the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and district administrations to increase surveillance in order to check the spread of monkeypox disease. “Mandatory contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be carried out. Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days,” said the circular.