Sunday, August 14, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Hospitals reserved for high-risks as Covid spikes; KA revenue dept to hoist Tricolour

Bengaluru News Today, Karnataka News Live August 14, 2022: Karnataka revenue dept to hoist Tricolour at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
August 14, 2022 9:13:09 am
Karnataka Live News Updates, CovidNurses inside an ICU ward at a 100 bedded Covid care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka New Live Updates: In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru, the Karnataka health and family welfare department has directed the two chief Covid care hospitals in the city to keep beds ready for the treatment of high-risk patients. The directive has been issued to C V Raman General Hospital and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Hospital (attached to Bowring Hospital). Over 1,000 cases have been reported in Bengaluru on at least five days since July 27. The case fatality rate in the city over the past week was recorded at 0.83 per cent, closer to the mark of one per cent which is considered to be a red flag.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka revenue department has ordered that cultural organisations will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolor or conduct cultural activities at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, in a bid to maintain peace in the region. Several right-wing groups and local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan had sought nod to hoist the Tricolour at the ground. The property’s ownership has been in dispute with the Auqaf Board claiming rights, while the civic body has said that it is revenue land.

In other news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth Rs 370 crore in bank balances, payment gateway balances and crypto balances of Flipvolt Crypto-currency exchange held by Bengaluru-based firm Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited which was allegedly being used by Chinese fintech app firms to launder their India revenues. The ED reported the seizures Friday following searches carried out at the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies in Bengaluru.

 

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

Hockey coach Shanmugham P, (second from right), with Jude Felix (second from left) during a visit to JFHA by Dutch coaches from the Bovelander Hockey Academy. (Express/sourced)

Unsung Heroes: Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big In 2019, a young hockey player who emerged from a hostel for underprivileged children in east Bengaluru made his way to the European Hockey League to play for the Racing Club in France.

The 20-year-old Rajendra M, who grew up in the St Mary’s Orphanage at Cooke Town in Bengaluru, was discovered by a hockey coaching programme for underprivileged children that the Jude Felix Hockey Academy began running at the orphanage grounds in 2008 as part of efforts to nurture hockey talent at the grassroots and provide the lives of underprivileged children a direction through sport. Read More.

Rajendra M (centre) played for the Racing Club France in 2019 in the European Hockey League. (Express/sourced)

