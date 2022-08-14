Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Hospitals reserved for high-risks as Covid spikes; KA revenue dept to hoist Tricolour

Bengaluru, Karnataka New Live Updates: In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru, the Karnataka health and family welfare department has directed the two chief Covid care hospitals in the city to keep beds ready for the treatment of high-risk patients. The directive has been issued to C V Raman General Hospital and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Hospital (attached to Bowring Hospital). Over 1,000 cases have been reported in Bengaluru on at least five days since July 27. The case fatality rate in the city over the past week was recorded at 0.83 per cent, closer to the mark of one per cent which is considered to be a red flag.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka revenue department has ordered that cultural organisations will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolor or conduct cultural activities at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, in a bid to maintain peace in the region. Several right-wing groups and local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan had sought nod to hoist the Tricolour at the ground. The property’s ownership has been in dispute with the Auqaf Board claiming rights, while the civic body has said that it is revenue land.

In other news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth Rs 370 crore in bank balances, payment gateway balances and crypto balances of Flipvolt Crypto-currency exchange held by Bengaluru-based firm Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited which was allegedly being used by Chinese fintech app firms to launder their India revenues. The ED reported the seizures Friday following searches carried out at the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies in Bengaluru.