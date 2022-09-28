scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka CM Bommai welcomes Centre’s decision to ban PFI and its affiliates

Bengaluru News Live Updates September 28, 2022: The Karnataka Police on Tuesday had detained more than 80 members of the PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) during an early morning operation as a preventive measure

Bengaluru | Updated: September 28, 2022 10:38:49 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Central government to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates. “PFI was involved in a lot of anti-national activities and violence. They have their command outside the country and many of their important office bearers went across the border and had their own training,” he said.

“For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence,” Bommai said.

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga has extended the judicial custody of Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the Murugha mutt pontiff for 14 days. He was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of two minor students. Meanwhile, sources close to the mutt said that they are scheduled to hold a meeting on September 29 to decide whether Sharanaru must step down from the pontiff position or continue.

Residents from parts of Bengaluru opting for a shorter travel time to the Kempegowda International Airport, which is located in Devanahalli, can soon take a helicopter ride from the HAL Airport in the city. Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week, from October 10.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the St Joseph’s University in Bengaluru; Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri's show that was scheduled to take place on Sunday was cancelled at the last minute after police denied permission to run the show

10:38 (IST)28 Sep 2022
In Pics: President Droupadi Murmu heads back to Delhi on Wednesday morning after two day visit to Karnataka

10:27 (IST)28 Sep 2022
Fire department official arrested for allegedly extorting money from spas and saloons in city in disguise of Central Crime Branch ACP

A fire department official has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from spas and saloons in city in the disguise of CCB ACP Reena Suvarna. The arrested officer is identified as Anand who on August 10 had allegedly extorted Rs 20,000. Threatening that they would raid the spa (claiming they ran prostitution racket) and to prevent it, Anand demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the owner. Anand was already suspended in an extortion case but had continued.  He claimed that he was working for Reena Suvarna. 

10:23 (IST)28 Sep 2022
Bengaluru Weather: Generally cloudy sky with light/moderate rain likely

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky in Bengaluru today with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. 

10:21 (IST)28 Sep 2022
After PFI ban, Karnataka CM Bommai says outfit was controlled from outside India

The Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and affiliated organisations as they were controlled from outside the country and the time had come to ban them, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

Welcoming the decision, Bommai said the PFI was “involved in a lot of anti-national activities and violence.” “They have their command outside the country and many of their important office bearers went across the border and had their own training. That is how they were carrying out all anti-national activities,” added the Karnataka chief minister. (Read More)

Karnataka: Govt should reveal reasons for raiding PFI leaders, says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday asked the government to reveal the reasons for the raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders.

“If the (state) government fails to do so, we will have to believe that these raids are being conducted to divert attention from the allegations of corruption against the government,” the former chief minister said.

“The government should reveal the details of the discoveries made and other documents to the people of the state. If they fail to reveal the truth behind the raids, people will suspect that these raids are being made to divert attention from the ‘PayCM’ campaign of the Congress,” he said.

Karnataka: Headmaster heckled for asking students to write essay on Prophet Muhammed

The headmaster of a government school in Karnataka’s Gadag district was allegedly heckled by activists of Sri Rama Sene, a Right-wing outfit, Tuesday after he asked the students to write an essay on Prophet Muhammed. The activists also accused the headmaster of facilitating religious conversion of the students.

The incident took place in the Government High School in Nagavi village. The activists barged into the school and heckled headmaster Abdul Munafar Bijapur, leaving the rest of the people in the school of 172 students “in a state of shock”.

According to Abdul, a week ago someone known came to him and offered to sponsor money for an essay competition. “In order to improve handwriting among students, we organised an essay competition based on the book named nalleged that I was promoting Islam which is incorrect.”

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:19:41 am
