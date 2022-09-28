Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka CM Bommai welcomes Centre’s decision to ban PFI and its affiliates

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Central government to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates. “PFI was involved in a lot of anti-national activities and violence. They have their command outside the country and many of their important office bearers went across the border and had their own training,” he said.

“For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence,” Bommai said.

A local court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga has extended the judicial custody of Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the Murugha mutt pontiff for 14 days. He was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of two minor students. Meanwhile, sources close to the mutt said that they are scheduled to hold a meeting on September 29 to decide whether Sharanaru must step down from the pontiff position or continue.

Residents from parts of Bengaluru opting for a shorter travel time to the Kempegowda International Airport, which is located in Devanahalli, can soon take a helicopter ride from the HAL Airport in the city. Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week, from October 10.