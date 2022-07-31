Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: African national develops symptoms of monkeypox; mistakenly arrested man gets Rs 5 lakh compensation

The health department has advised the public to be cautious and visit a doctor in case of any symptoms as the incubation period for the virus is two to three weeks. (File photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka health authorities have sent blood samples of a suspected monkeypox patient in Bengaluru to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The suspected monkeypox patient is said to be an African national who came to Bengaluru on July 4 for a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man has been compensated with Rs 5 lakh for having been wrongfully arrested in a criminal case, due to a confusion over his name. Ningaraju N, a resident of Kalidasa Layout, had approached the High Court claiming that in the criminal case filed in 2011, the alleged accused Raju NGN was not him. Quashing the case against him, the HC said, “It is rather shocking that a person has been arrested without ascertaining whether he was the person who was required to be arrested and that the warrant had been issued against him.”

In other news, the Karnataka High Court sent back the proposal to declare the more than 5,000 acre of the Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve to the Karnataka State Wildlife Board. The court was hearing a petition by ecologist Vijay Nishanth.