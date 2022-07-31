scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: African national develops symptoms of monkeypox; mistakenly arrested man gets Rs 5 lakh compensation

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The suspected monkeypox patient is said to be an African national who came to Bengaluru on July 4 for a kidney transplant.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 31, 2022 1:30:46 pm
Monkeypox cases, Karnataka MonkeypoxThe health department has advised the public to be cautious and visit a doctor in case of any symptoms as the incubation period for the virus is two to three weeks. (File photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka health authorities have sent blood samples of a suspected monkeypox patient in Bengaluru to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The suspected monkeypox patient is said to be an African national who came to Bengaluru on July 4 for a kidney transplant.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man has been compensated with Rs 5 lakh for having been wrongfully arrested in a criminal case, due to a confusion over his name. Ningaraju N, a resident of Kalidasa Layout, had approached the High Court claiming that in the criminal case filed in 2011, the alleged accused Raju NGN was not him. Quashing the case against him, the HC said, “It is rather shocking that a person has been arrested without ascertaining whether he was the person who was required to be arrested and that the warrant had been issued against him.”

In other news, the Karnataka High Court sent back the proposal to declare the more than 5,000 acre of the Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve to the Karnataka State Wildlife Board. The court was hearing a petition by ecologist Vijay Nishanth.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to meet kin of all three murder victims in Dakshina Kannada, pay equal compensation; Follow this space for Latest Updates

13:30 (IST)31 Jul 2022
SC gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government in a July 28 order to declare the ward-wise reservations for the Bengaluru city council within a week to facilitate the long-delayed polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Supreme Court issued the order after the Karnataka government told the court that the process of delimitation of constituencies had been completed with a notification issued on July 14 and that a Commission to decide on quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the council had provided its report on July 21. Read more

13:20 (IST)31 Jul 2022
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to meet kin of all three murder victims, pay equal compensation

Participants at a peace committee meeting held on Saturday in the wake of three murders in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announce equal compensation to the families of all three victims and said he should have visited their houses.

Elected representatives and Muslim organisations’ representatives were not part of the meeting convened at Mangaluru by deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and additional director-general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar. Read more

13:17 (IST)31 Jul 2022
Ugandan national staying illegally in India for over 16 years deported

A Ugandan national, who had emerged as a prominent voice of African nationals living in Bengaluru during his more than 16 years of illegal stay in India, was deported to his home country on July 27 following a joint operation by the local police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bosco Kawesi, who would identify himself as the president of the pan-African federation in Bengaluru and facilitated African nationals in resolving legal and other issues, was himself staying illegally since 2005, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Prathap Reddy said. Read more

13:11 (IST)31 Jul 2022
From swimming spot to ‘urinal spot’: Bengaluru’s Kithaganur lake hit by encroachment and apathy

The hundred-year-old Kithaganur lake at KR Puram in Bengaluru, which was once a source of drinking water and a swimming spot for the local residents, has fallen on hard times.

Despite repeated requests to members of the gram panchayat and Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, under whose constituency the lake falls, there has not been any attempt to revive the 25.7-acre waterbody, according to the residents.

The Karnataka revenue department has not surveyed the lake to estimate the extent of encroachment on it. There is no fencing covering the entire lake. Read more

The Congress in Karnataka seems to be in a conundrum, as many within the party fear about it imploding ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, amid a game of one-upmanship between its two top leaders in the race to occupy the Chief Minister's chair in the event of the party capturing power. There is palpable worry within the party about a virtual division getting created between the camps of state President D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, also a former chief minister.

