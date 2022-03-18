scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Karnataka News Live: Mixed response to bandh over hijab verdict; no data on OBC quota, govt puts off local polls

Bengaluru News Today Updates, Karnataka Live News, 18 Mar: The government is not likely to hold municipal polls for Bengaluru and taluk and zila panchayats before the end of its tenure in 2023 on account of lack of data for reservations for OBCs.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 18, 2022 8:11:00 am
Several shops were closed in Bengaluru Thursday as Muslim groups call for bandh over hijab verdict. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Several parts of Bengaluru city were deserted on Thursday due to the bandh called by the Muslim groups in protest against the recent Karnataka High Court’s ruling on hijab. In other parts of Karnataka — Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Bijapur, Hubballi and Kalaburagi — the commercial establishments and shops remained closed in areas where Muslims are in majority.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Karnataka is not likely to hold municipal polls for Bengaluru and taluk and zila panchayats before the end of its tenure in 2023 on account of lack of data for reservations for “Other Backward Castes” (OBC) as mandated by the Supreme Court in an order issued on January 19 on OBC quota for local polls in Maharashtra.

The polls are due by over a year in the state. “We are not in the favour of conducting polls if it causes injustice to the OBC communities,” Karnataka’s rural development minister KS Eshwarappa told the state legislative council last week.

Live Blog

Bangalore News: Mixed response to bandh over Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict; Govt puts off local body polls due to lack of data for OBC reservations; Follow latest updates here

08:11 (IST)18 Mar 2022
Happy Holi!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka. 

Fans of Kannada film actor, late Puneeth Rajkumar celebrate on his birth anniversary and release of his movie, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 17, 2022.(PTI)

Karnataka on Thursday celebrated the birth anniversary of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Fans gathered on the roads carrying cutouts and posters of the actor.

Our most loved Power Star Puneet Rajkuma's life, his public conduct, helping nature towards the poor is exemplary and inspiring, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "We should remember his huge achievements and good work at such a young age. We would have been celebrating his 47th Birthday today if he was alive today. His life is an inspiration to us though we all are in grief after losing him."

The Chief Minister wished all the success for Puneet starrer 'James' which hit the screens on Thursday.

The date to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneet posthumously would be decided in consultation with Puneet's family members, Bommai said.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates new flight control system integration facility to develop avionics for AMCA

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday inaugurated a building that houses the new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility constructed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) will support the research and development (R&D) activities to develop the avionics for fighter aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Speaking with The Indian Express, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), said the design work of AMCA is being taken up very seriously.

