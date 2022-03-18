Karnataka News Live: Mixed response to bandh over hijab verdict; no data on OBC quota, govt puts off local polls

Fans of Kannada film actor, late Puneeth Rajkumar celebrate on his birth anniversary and release of his movie, in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 17, 2022.(PTI)

Karnataka on Thursday celebrated the birth anniversary of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Fans gathered on the roads carrying cutouts and posters of the actor.

Our most loved Power Star Puneet Rajkuma's life, his public conduct, helping nature towards the poor is exemplary and inspiring, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons Bommai said, "We should remember his huge achievements and good work at such a young age. We would have been celebrating his 47th Birthday today if he was alive today. His life is an inspiration to us though we all are in grief after losing him."

The Chief Minister wished all the success for Puneet starrer 'James' which hit the screens on Thursday.

The date to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneet posthumously would be decided in consultation with Puneet's family members, Bommai said.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates new flight control system integration facility to develop avionics for AMCA

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday inaugurated a building that houses the new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility constructed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) will support the research and development (R&D) activities to develop the avionics for fighter aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Speaking with The Indian Express, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), said the design work of AMCA is being taken up very seriously.