Karnataka News Live: Mixed response to bandh over hijab verdict; no data on OBC quota, govt puts off local polls

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Several parts of Bengaluru city were deserted on Thursday due to the bandh called by the Muslim groups in protest against the recent Karnataka High Court’s ruling on hijab. In other parts of Karnataka — Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Bijapur, Hubballi and Kalaburagi — the commercial establishments and shops remained closed in areas where Muslims are in majority.
Meanwhile, the BJP government in Karnataka is not likely to hold municipal polls for Bengaluru and taluk and zila panchayats before the end of its tenure in 2023 on account of lack of data for reservations for “Other Backward Castes” (OBC) as mandated by the Supreme Court in an order issued on January 19 on OBC quota for local polls in Maharashtra.
The polls are due by over a year in the state. “We are not in the favour of conducting polls if it causes injustice to the OBC communities,” Karnataka’s rural development minister KS Eshwarappa told the state legislative council last week.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.