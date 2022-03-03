scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai says bringing mortal remains of Naveen top priority

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine, Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Hijab Controversy Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live, 3 March: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 188 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 related fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 3, 2022 8:52:07 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that bringing home the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the student killed in Ukraine, was top priority for his government. The chief minister also said efforts were underway to get more information about a friend of Naveen’s said to have been injured in the attack.

Bommai added that an ex gratia payment would be given to Naveen’s family. At his home, Naveen’s father, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, said, two more years and all the sacrifices he had made to provide his son with an education abroad “would have been justified”. Naveen’s elder brother Harsha elaborated: “My father is a diploma engineer and toiled most of his life to educate us…He dedicated his life to ensure that both of us got jobs. He never spoke about financial problems with us.”

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 188 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 related fatalities. Of these, 106 cases were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 4 virus-related deaths.

Live Blog

Karnataka news: CM Basavaraj Bommai says bringing Indian student's mortal remains from Ukraine top priority, to provide ex gratia payment to family; Follow this space for latest updates

08:52 (IST)03 Mar 2022
🌤️ Partly cloudy skies in Bengaluru today

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city will see partly cloudy skies today (Thursday) and Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mist is also very likely during early morning hours in some areas in Bengaluru and around the city on Friday.

08:46 (IST)03 Mar 2022
167 held a day after communal face-off at Kalaburagi ‘dargah’

As many as 167 people have been arrested and five FIRs registered in the Aland region of the Kalaburagi district of North Karnataka a day after Hindu and Muslim groups tried to gain access to the Ladle Mashak ‘dargah’ despite prohibitory orders, police said.

Sree Rama Sene had announced an event to purify Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga at the ‘dargah’ to mark Mahashivaratri festival and Muslim groups planned a Shabab-e-baraat procession there the same day.

Anticipating trouble, the Kalaburagi district administration imposed prohibitory orders from February 27 to March 3 in Aland and restricted access to the ‘dargah’. Sree Rama Sena leader Pramod Muthalik and a few others were barred from the district. Read more

08:32 (IST)03 Mar 2022
In Chalageri, ripples felt beyond Naveen’s home: ‘Hoping son will survive’

“I worked for 12 years in the Gulf and later shifted to Mysuru where my children were studying well. But by the time I started dreaming of seeing my son as a doctor, the dream vanished like the wind.”

Two more years, says a heart-broken Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, and all the sacrifices he had made to provide his son with an education abroad “would have been justified”.

Shekharappa’s son, Naveen S G, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in shelling on Tuesday after he stepped out of his bunker at the college to buy food. The incident marked India’s first casualty in the war in Ukraine triggered by Russia’s invasion. Read more

08:22 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Union minister stays mum over his comment on ‘students failing to clear medical exams’ in India

Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has drawn criticism over his statement on Indian students failing to qualify medical exams in India.

On Tuesday, speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he had said, “Ninety per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India. This is not the right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine.”

On Wednesday, when he visited the house of fourth-year medical student Naveen SG, who died in Ukraine, in Chalageri village, media persons asked him about the remarks he had made on Tuesday. However, he did not respond to the questions and said that he had spoken to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the latter had informed him that all efforts were being made to bring the mortal remains of Naveen and evacuate remaining students from Ukraine.

Environmentalist requests authorities to plant over 24,000 trees to replace those axed for highway widening

In a letter to the Central Empowered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, the Union Environment Ministry and Karnataka Forest Department Environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli requested to plant 24,400 saplings in place of the 488 trees that will be axed to pave way to widen the National Highway-206 that passes through Sagar town.

The Sagar division of the state Forest department has given a clearance to cut 488 trees for the highway, approval for which had come in 2019. Last year, the Union Ministry of Road and Transport had approved a revised estimate of a four-lane project of the Tumakuru-Shivamogga NH-206 at a cost of Rs 6,398.02 crore.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd