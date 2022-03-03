Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai says bringing mortal remains of Naveen top priority

Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Union minister stays mum over his comment on ‘students failing to clear medical exams’ in India

Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has drawn criticism over his statement on Indian students failing to qualify medical exams in India.

On Tuesday, speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he had said, “Ninety per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India. This is not the right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine.”

On Wednesday, when he visited the house of fourth-year medical student Naveen SG, who died in Ukraine, in Chalageri village, media persons asked him about the remarks he had made on Tuesday. However, he did not respond to the questions and said that he had spoken to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the latter had informed him that all efforts were being made to bring the mortal remains of Naveen and evacuate remaining students from Ukraine.

Environmentalist requests authorities to plant over 24,000 trees to replace those axed for highway widening

In a letter to the Central Empowered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, the Union Environment Ministry and Karnataka Forest Department Environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli requested to plant 24,400 saplings in place of the 488 trees that will be axed to pave way to widen the National Highway-206 that passes through Sagar town.

The Sagar division of the state Forest department has given a clearance to cut 488 trees for the highway, approval for which had come in 2019. Last year, the Union Ministry of Road and Transport had approved a revised estimate of a four-lane project of the Tumakuru-Shivamogga NH-206 at a cost of Rs 6,398.02 crore.