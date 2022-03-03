Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai says bringing mortal remains of Naveen top priority

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that bringing home the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the student killed in Ukraine, was top priority for his government. The chief minister also said efforts were underway to get more information about a friend of Naveen’s said to have been injured in the attack.
Bommai added that an ex gratia payment would be given to Naveen’s family. At his home, Naveen’s father, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, said, two more years and all the sacrifices he had made to provide his son with an education abroad “would have been justified”. Naveen’s elder brother Harsha elaborated: “My father is a diploma engineer and toiled most of his life to educate us…He dedicated his life to ensure that both of us got jobs. He never spoke about financial problems with us.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 188 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 related fatalities. Of these, 106 cases were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 4 virus-related deaths.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city will see partly cloudy skies today (Thursday) and Friday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Mist is also very likely during early morning hours in some areas in Bengaluru and around the city on Friday.
As many as 167 people have been arrested and five FIRs registered in the Aland region of the Kalaburagi district of North Karnataka a day after Hindu and Muslim groups tried to gain access to the Ladle Mashak ‘dargah’ despite prohibitory orders, police said.
Sree Rama Sene had announced an event to purify Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga at the ‘dargah’ to mark Mahashivaratri festival and Muslim groups planned a Shabab-e-baraat procession there the same day.
Anticipating trouble, the Kalaburagi district administration imposed prohibitory orders from February 27 to March 3 in Aland and restricted access to the ‘dargah’. Sree Rama Sena leader Pramod Muthalik and a few others were barred from the district. Read more
“I worked for 12 years in the Gulf and later shifted to Mysuru where my children were studying well. But by the time I started dreaming of seeing my son as a doctor, the dream vanished like the wind.”
Two more years, says a heart-broken Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, and all the sacrifices he had made to provide his son with an education abroad “would have been justified”.
Shekharappa’s son, Naveen S G, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in shelling on Tuesday after he stepped out of his bunker at the college to buy food. The incident marked India’s first casualty in the war in Ukraine triggered by Russia’s invasion. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.