Karnataka News Live Updates: Amid hijab row, Muslim shopkeepers banned from temple fairs

Mekedatu is a drinking and power project, where a balancing reservoir will be built near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. (PTI/File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has opposed the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly condemning the decision of Karnataka to proceed with the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, saying that the issue is being used as a political pawn by Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Bommai said the Cauvery water issue has been resolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and water allocation done. “There is Cauvery Water Management Authority for water releases. We have drawn up the Mekedatu project based on the quantum of rains in our basin and utilising it for drinking water purposes. Even then Tamil Nadu is raising objections and filing petitions in the court against the project,” he said.

“The National Green Tribunal has given its verdict in our favour. But Tamil Nadu has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Tribunal order. Tamil Nadu assembly has adopted a resolution against the project after our all-party meeting recently decided unanimously to go ahead with the project. The Tamil Nadu resolution has no value and it is not in accordance with the law. It is just a political trick. There are many such resolutions and they do not carry any value,” Bommai said.

Also Read: