scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka News Live Updates: Amid hijab row, Muslim shopkeepers banned from temple fairs

Bengaluru News, Karnataka News Live Updates, March 23: BBMP recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 23, 2022 8:54:58 am
After a bandh called by Muslims over the HC verdict on hijab, many temples in the region barred entry to Muslims at its festivals. (File/PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: In the backdrop of the row over hijab, reports have emerged of Muslim shopkeepers being banned from local annual fairs in coastal Karnataka. The organising committees of these fairs have reportedly succumbed to the pressure exerted by right-wing Hindu groups to exclude shops owned by Muslims.

The annual festivals of temples in the coastal region of the state, usually held in April-May, draw a huge revenue running into crores. Despite simmering communal tension, such festivals in the past rarely harmed the business prospects of any community. But after a bandh called by Muslims over the HC verdict on hijab, many temples in the region bar entry to Muslims at its festivals. For instance, Mahalingeshwara Temple and the Hosa Marigudi temple in Kaup in Udupi district have only allowed Hindus to participate in the auction bid ahead of the fairs.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival, which will be held from April 8 to 18 this year and culminate with a night-long procession. The festival was celebrated in a low-key manner in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live Blog

Karnataka News: CM Bommai opposes Tamil Nadu resolution against Mekedatu dam, calls it ‘illegal’; Amid hijab row, Muslim shopkeepers banned from temple fairs; Follow latest updates here

08:54 (IST)23 Mar 2022
BBMP gears up for Karaga festival, night-long procession to return after two years as Covid ebbs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival, which will be held from April 8 to 18 this year and culminate with a night-long procession.

The Bengaluru Karaga festival has a history of over 300 years. Largely associated with the Thigala community, the festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the city. “The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti,” a member of the festival committee said.

Notably, the festival was celebrated in a low-key manner in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held within the premises of Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet. The procession marking the end of the 11-day festival was also cancelled by the authorities. Read more

Express File Photo
08:52 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Mekedatu is a drinking and power project, where a balancing reservoir will be built near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. (PTI/File Photo)

Karnataka CM Bommai opposes Tamil Nadu resolution against Mekedatu dam, calls it ‘illegal’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has opposed the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly condemning the decision of Karnataka to proceed with the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, saying that the issue is being used as a political pawn by Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Bommai said the Cauvery water issue has been resolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and water allocation done. “There is Cauvery Water Management Authority for water releases. We have drawn up the Mekedatu project based on the quantum of rains in our basin and utilising it for drinking water purposes. Even then Tamil Nadu is raising objections and filing petitions in the court against the project,” he said.

“The National Green Tribunal has given its verdict in our favour. But Tamil Nadu has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Tribunal order. Tamil Nadu assembly has adopted a resolution against the project after our all-party meeting recently decided unanimously to go ahead with the project. The Tamil Nadu resolution has no value and it is not in accordance with the law. It is just a political trick. There are many such resolutions and they do not carry any value,” Bommai said.

Also Read:

Mekedatu project will aggravate water crisis: IISc faculty

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd