Karnataka News Live Updates: Amid hijab row, Muslim shopkeepers banned from temple fairs

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: In the backdrop of the row over hijab, reports have emerged of Muslim shopkeepers being banned from local annual fairs in coastal Karnataka. The organising committees of these fairs have reportedly succumbed to the pressure exerted by right-wing Hindu groups to exclude shops owned by Muslims.
The annual festivals of temples in the coastal region of the state, usually held in April-May, draw a huge revenue running into crores. Despite simmering communal tension, such festivals in the past rarely harmed the business prospects of any community. But after a bandh called by Muslims over the HC verdict on hijab, many temples in the region bar entry to Muslims at its festivals. For instance, Mahalingeshwara Temple and the Hosa Marigudi temple in Kaup in Udupi district have only allowed Hindus to participate in the auction bid ahead of the fairs.
Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival, which will be held from April 8 to 18 this year and culminate with a night-long procession. The festival was celebrated in a low-key manner in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival, which will be held from April 8 to 18 this year and culminate with a night-long procession.
The Bengaluru Karaga festival has a history of over 300 years. Largely associated with the Thigala community, the festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the city. “The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti,” a member of the festival committee said.
Notably, the festival was celebrated in a low-key manner in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held within the premises of Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet. The procession marking the end of the 11-day festival was also cancelled by the authorities. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.