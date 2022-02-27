Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai assures help to Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

Citizens belonging to various organisations gather in Bengaluru on Saturday to express their solidarity with Muslim students, teachers and other civilians, who have been facing various forms of hate, harassment and violence in Karnataka. (Express)

Ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has requested the Karnataka government to announce the abolition of trade licenses for service and trade sectors. “Trade license has always been a bone of contention as it is expensive, time consuming and results in unnecessary burden for traders and small businesses,” the pre-budget memorandum said.

The trade body has also requested the government that a census of labourers in the unorganised sector should be carried out. “Millions of labourers are working in the unorganised sector. They are deprived of benefits like ESI, insurance, compensation in case of disasters and calamities like floods, pandemic, fire and so on. There is an urgent need to conduct a census and maintain a registry of labourers in the unorganised sector…” the FKCCI said.

A Bajarang Dal worker was taken into police custody after a Dalit man that he allegedly assaulted in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala town died Friday. The accused, Krishna alias Kitta, allegedly assaulted 41-year-old Dinesh on Wednesday over a dispute, police said. Both Krishna and Dinesh were residents of Dharmasthala.

According to a complaint filed by Dinesh’s mother Padmavathi at Dharmasthala police station, “Krishna, who runs a shop near Ram Mandi, got angry when Dinesh told other people that he helped Krishna get the land for the shop. Irked, Krishna dragged Dinesh around and punched him on his stomach.”