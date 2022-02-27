scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai assures help to Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Hijab Controversy Highlights, Bengaluru, Karnataka News Highlights, 27 Feb: In other news, Karnataka on Saturday reported 514 fresh Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,40,429 and 39,919 respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
February 27, 2022 8:36:31 am
The chief minister also said he had spoken to some of the students who had been stranded in the country since Russia invaded it. (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

Karnataka News Live Updates Today: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government will provide all help to students arriving from Ukraine to reach their homes in various parts of the state after landing in Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bommai said that the state’s principal resident commissioner in the national capital had been instructed to make arrangements for food and accommodation for the students. “We have also sent a list of our students to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after I spoke to him about the issue. It has been decided to bring those stranded in the western part of Ukraine by road. Accordingly, many students are arriving through Romania. Their details are being collected.”

Meanwhile, the murder of a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in the city of Shivamogga in Karnataka by a gang of armed men on February 20 is being currently viewed by police as a localised crime stemming from a long-standing communal rivalry, even as investigations are looking closely at how the gang of 10 people who have been arrested so far assembled to carry out the murder.

In other news, Karnataka on Saturday reported 514 fresh Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,40,429 and 39,919 respectively. As many as 1,073 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,93,532. Active cases stood at 6,940. Bengaluru Urban district reported 345 infections and 13 deaths.

Bangalore News LIVE: Karnataka Hijab Case Live Updates Hijab Protest News, Karnataka Hijab Rules News, Bangalore School, College Hijab Updates, Karnataka News Today here

Citizens belonging to various organisations gather in Bengaluru on Saturday to express their solidarity with Muslim students, teachers and other civilians, who have been facing various forms of hate, harassment and violence in Karnataka. (Express)

Ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has requested the Karnataka government to announce the abolition of trade licenses for service and trade sectors. “Trade license has always been a bone of contention as it is expensive, time consuming and results in unnecessary burden for traders and small businesses,” the pre-budget memorandum said.

The trade body has also requested the government that a census of labourers in the unorganised sector should be carried out. “Millions of labourers are working in the unorganised sector. They are deprived of benefits like ESI, insurance, compensation in case of disasters and calamities like floods, pandemic, fire and so on. There is an urgent need to conduct a census and maintain a registry of labourers in the unorganised sector…” the FKCCI said.

READ | Karnataka: Trade body prepares pre-budget memorandum

A Bajarang Dal worker was taken into police custody after a Dalit man that he allegedly assaulted in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala town died Friday. The accused, Krishna alias Kitta, allegedly assaulted 41-year-old Dinesh on Wednesday over a dispute, police said. Both Krishna and Dinesh were residents of Dharmasthala.

According to a complaint filed by Dinesh’s mother Padmavathi at Dharmasthala police station, “Krishna, who runs a shop near Ram Mandi, got angry when Dinesh told other people that he helped Krishna get the land for the shop. Irked, Krishna dragged Dinesh around and punched him on his stomach.”

READ | Karnataka: Bajrang Dal worker held over Dalit man’s death

