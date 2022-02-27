Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai assures help to Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

Karnataka News Live Updates Today: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government will provide all help to students arriving from Ukraine to reach their homes in various parts of the state after landing in Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bommai said that the state’s principal resident commissioner in the national capital had been instructed to make arrangements for food and accommodation for the students. “We have also sent a list of our students to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after I spoke to him about the issue. It has been decided to bring those stranded in the western part of Ukraine by road. Accordingly, many students are arriving through Romania. Their details are being collected.”
Meanwhile, the murder of a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in the city of Shivamogga in Karnataka by a gang of armed men on February 20 is being currently viewed by police as a localised crime stemming from a long-standing communal rivalry, even as investigations are looking closely at how the gang of 10 people who have been arrested so far assembled to carry out the murder.
In other news, Karnataka on Saturday reported 514 fresh Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,40,429 and 39,919 respectively. As many as 1,073 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,93,532. Active cases stood at 6,940. Bengaluru Urban district reported 345 infections and 13 deaths.