Karnataka News Live Updates: After Biocon chief’s remarks on religious divide, CM Bommai calls for restraint

Friday, April 01, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: April 1, 2022 8:48:40 am
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: A day after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed concern about the “growing religious divide” in Karnataka that could potentially “destroy” the state’s global leadership in the information technology and biotechnology industry, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called for “restraint before going public on social issues”.

Meanwhile, amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during ‘Hosa Tadaku’ festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. In other news, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country is in dire need of learning brotherhood and eradicating hatred as taught by 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara. “You teach what Basaveshwara had said, that we all are one, we have to live together, shun hatred and rise above caste and religion,” Rahul Gandhi said in his public address after paying obeisance at the Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on his 115th birth anniversary on April 1, PTI reported.

In other news, a special court for people’s representatives has directed the Karnataka Police to register a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa over his alleged provocative speech following Bajrang Dal member Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga in February. Hearing a private complaint registered by Riyaz Ahamed, a resident of Shivamogga, judge Preeth J ordered the Doddapete police to investigate the case under section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

08:43 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from across Bangalore and Karnataka. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the Siddaganga Mutt Pontiff Siddalinga Mahaswami, during a programme for the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Thursday, March 31, 2022. KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah are also seen. (PTI Photo)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has introduced day-long and three-day passes to use in Namma Metro trains for unlimited travel for the duration. BMRCL has priced the one-day pass at Rs 200, and three-day pass at Rs 400. According to BMRCL, both passes include a security deposit of Rs 50, which will be returned to the passenger when the smart card is given back at any of the customer centres at metro stations. However, the card must be in good working condition, it has said.

READ | Bengaluru Metro introduces 1-day and 3-day passes

With the resumption of international flights to and from India, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been witnessing 25 daily international departures on a daily basis which is a significant increase from the earlier 10 each day. The airport has reinstated more than 90 per cent routes of the pre-Covid times, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, Thursday.

“With the gradual increase in international operations, Bengaluru Airport’s route network is expected to further augment with the resumption of routes and additional flights to cater to the demand,” said BIAL.

READ | International departures increase to 25 each day at Bengaluru airport

The Belagavi district court on Wednesday held Gangster Bannanje Raja alias Rajendra Kumar and eight others guilty for the murder of businessman RN Nayak in the Ankola town of coastal Karnataka in December 2013. 53-year-old Raja was extradited from Morocco in 2015 by the Karnataka Police in connection with the murder and was also charged under sections of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act, 2000. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced next week. The court has acquitted two others who were accused of abetting the murder — Rabdin Salim, 46, and Mahamad Rashid Shabandri, 43.

READ | Gangster Bannanje Raja found guilty by Karnataka court in 2013 businessman murder case

