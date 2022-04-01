Karnataka News Live Updates: After Biocon chief’s remarks on religious divide, CM Bommai calls for restraint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the Siddaganga Mutt Pontiff Siddalinga Mahaswami, during a programme for the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Thursday, March 31, 2022. KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah are also seen. (PTI Photo)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has introduced day-long and three-day passes to use in Namma Metro trains for unlimited travel for the duration. BMRCL has priced the one-day pass at Rs 200, and three-day pass at Rs 400. According to BMRCL, both passes include a security deposit of Rs 50, which will be returned to the passenger when the smart card is given back at any of the customer centres at metro stations. However, the card must be in good working condition, it has said.

With the resumption of international flights to and from India, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been witnessing 25 daily international departures on a daily basis which is a significant increase from the earlier 10 each day. The airport has reinstated more than 90 per cent routes of the pre-Covid times, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, Thursday.

“With the gradual increase in international operations, Bengaluru Airport’s route network is expected to further augment with the resumption of routes and additional flights to cater to the demand,” said BIAL.

The Belagavi district court on Wednesday held Gangster Bannanje Raja alias Rajendra Kumar and eight others guilty for the murder of businessman RN Nayak in the Ankola town of coastal Karnataka in December 2013. 53-year-old Raja was extradited from Morocco in 2015 by the Karnataka Police in connection with the murder and was also charged under sections of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act, 2000. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced next week. The court has acquitted two others who were accused of abetting the murder — Rabdin Salim, 46, and Mahamad Rashid Shabandri, 43.

