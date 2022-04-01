Karnataka News Live Updates: After Biocon chief’s remarks on religious divide, CM Bommai calls for restraint

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: A day after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed concern about the “growing religious divide” in Karnataka that could potentially “destroy” the state’s global leadership in the information technology and biotechnology industry, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called for “restraint before going public on social issues”.
Meanwhile, amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during ‘Hosa Tadaku’ festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. In other news, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country is in dire need of learning brotherhood and eradicating hatred as taught by 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara. “You teach what Basaveshwara had said, that we all are one, we have to live together, shun hatred and rise above caste and religion,” Rahul Gandhi said in his public address after paying obeisance at the Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on his 115th birth anniversary on April 1, PTI reported.
In other news, a special court for people’s representatives has directed the Karnataka Police to register a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa over his alleged provocative speech following Bajrang Dal member Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga in February. Hearing a private complaint registered by Riyaz Ahamed, a resident of Shivamogga, judge Preeth J ordered the Doddapete police to investigate the case under section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from across Bangalore and Karnataka.