Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Swimming pool inside park against rules, says HC; govt earmarks Rs 500 crore for repair works in flood-affected areas

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar. Allowing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 500 crore would immediately be released to facilitate repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and for other infrastructure works in the flood-hit areas of Karnataka based on the report received from the districts on the extent of losses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Udupi.

In other news, the police remand of senior Karnataka IPS officer Amrit Paul, the former head of the police recruitment cell, was extended by three days on Wednesday after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cited a lack of cooperation and the need for further investigation of a financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore with an arrested subordinate officer. The CID had arrested Paul on July 4 in connection with the police sub-inspectors’ (PSIs) recruitment scam.