Thursday, July 14, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Swimming pool inside park against rules, says HC; govt earmarks Rs 500 crore for repair works in flood-affected areas

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The PIL against constructing a swimming pool or gym in a park was filed after alleged proposals to construct "at a cost of Rs.6 crore, swimming pool, sports complex, multi gym, squash court and 26 gazebos" inside a BBMP park.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 14, 2022 12:45:13 pm
The Karnataka High Court. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar. Allowing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 500 crore would immediately be released to facilitate repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and for other infrastructure works in the flood-hit areas of Karnataka based on the report received from the districts on the extent of losses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Udupi.

In other news, the police remand of senior Karnataka IPS officer Amrit Paul, the former head of the police recruitment cell, was extended by three days on Wednesday after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cited a lack of cooperation and the need for further investigation of a financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore with an arrested subordinate officer. The CID had arrested Paul on July 4 in connection with the police sub-inspectors’ (PSIs) recruitment scam.

12:45 (IST)14 Jul 2022
BBMP seizes nearly 2,000 kg of single-use plastic since ban

Since July 1, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has seized 1,926.8 kg of single-use plastic in its eight zones and registered 1,319 cases of violations pertaining to the plastic ban. Rs 8,36,300 fine was collected during the same period, shows data released by the civic body.

BBMP West zone registered 316 cases, followed by Mahadevapura zone (272), East zone (273), South zone (91), R R Nagara (170), Yelahanka (61), Dasarahalli (55) and Bommanahalli (81). Read more

12:44 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID gets custody of IPS officer for 3 more days

The police remand of senior Karnataka IPS officer Amrit Paul, the former head of the police recruitment cell, was extended by three days after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cited a lack of cooperation and the need for further investigation of a financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore with an arrested subordinate officer. The CID had arrested Paul on July 4 in connection with the police sub-inspectors’ (PSIs) recruitment scam.

Paul, an officer of the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), was arrested on the basis of statements provided by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanthakumar – who was arrested earlier – that the head of recruitment cell was party to the recruitment scam where over 30 candidates paid between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to middlemen to gain selection as PSIs. Read more

Environmental activists have accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of violating buffer zone regulations by constructing a building (Samudaya Bhavan) in the vicinity of Gangashetty lake in KR Puram. Notably, the BBMP had last year announced that the lake would be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

In other news, since July 1, BBMP has seized 1,926.8 kg of single-use plastic in its eight zones and registered 1,319 cases of violations pertaining to the plastic ban. Rs 8,36,300 fine was collected during the same period, shows data released by the civic body.

Meanwhile, The hearing of the bail petition of a bribery charge accused deputy Tahsildar has been adjourned to July 18 by the High Court of Karnataka. The bribery charge case had hit headlines after the observations against the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh by Justice H P Sandesh. Singh has now approached the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition against the HC's remarks. On Tuesday, the SC directed the HC to adjourn the hearing for three days so that it could hear Singh's petition. Deputy Tahsildar P S Mahesh is in custody in the alleged Rs five lakh bribery case. He was working in the then Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath's office.

