Friday, June 17, 2022
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: State reports 833 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.47%; active cases at 4,371

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 17, 2022 8:47:31 am
Bengaluru News, Bengaluru News LiveIn the wake of a slight increase in Covid cases, the state government has ramped up testing. (PTI/File)

A large number of Congress workers in Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president D K Shivakumar took out a massive rally to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest the Enforcement Directorate questioning their leader Rahul Gandhi. Holding placards, banners and posters, they raised slogans against the BJP for the ED’s move to question Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to ‘National Herald’ newspaper as they took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, to meet Union Ministers and to take part in a television network’s event. According to the CM’s tour plan shared with the media by his office, he will be leaving for New Delhi from Bengaluru on Friday morning and will be meeting Union Ministers after reaching the national capital. After taking part in a television network’s event later in the day, he will be attending the GST meeting through videoconferencing.

Follow this space for all the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

08:47 (IST)17 Jun 2022
State reports 833 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.47%

Karnataka reported 833 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of this, Bengaluru recorded 791 Covid-19 cases. With 458 patients recovering from the infection, the total number of active cases in the state is at 4,371 with a positivity rate of 3.47%.

08:33 (IST)17 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. Follow this space for all the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

The BJP has retained its majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council with the party winning one seat each in the teachers and graduates constituencies in the recently held biennial elections. The BJP managed to win two of the four seats that went to the polls. The results for both the teachers constituencies were announced on Wednesday night, and those for the two graduates seats were announced on Thursday.

After the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) failed to pay compensation to the kin of a road accident victim, a Karnataka district court Wednesday seized two buses and handed them over to the family members. The accident took place near Ranibennur in Haveri district in April 2017 when a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit a car, killing Nanjundaswamy, a professor at AVK College in Davanagere, and his friend.

