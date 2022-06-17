Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: State reports 833 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.47%; active cases at 4,371

In the wake of a slight increase in Covid cases, the state government has ramped up testing. (PTI/File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates Today 17 June 2022: Karnataka reported 833 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of this, Bengaluru recorded 791 Covid-19 cases. With 458 patients recovering from the infection, the total number of active cases in the state is at 4,371 with a positivity rate of 3.47%.

A large number of Congress workers in Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president D K Shivakumar took out a massive rally to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest the Enforcement Directorate questioning their leader Rahul Gandhi. Holding placards, banners and posters, they raised slogans against the BJP for the ED’s move to question Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to ‘National Herald’ newspaper as they took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, to meet Union Ministers and to take part in a television network’s event. According to the CM’s tour plan shared with the media by his office, he will be leaving for New Delhi from Bengaluru on Friday morning and will be meeting Union Ministers after reaching the national capital. After taking part in a television network’s event later in the day, he will be attending the GST meeting through videoconferencing.