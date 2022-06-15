Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes cast during MLC polls from graduates’, teachers’ constituencies begins

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from two graduates’ and an equal number of teachers’ constituencies got underway. North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’ constituencies went for polls on Monday, witnessing an overall voter turnout of 71.01 per cent.
A total of 49 candidates were in the fray for the polls, including four women. The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress had fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies, while the JD(S) had candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates were all either independents or from unrecognised parties.
Meanwhile, in a cluster outbreak, 31 students from two schools in Dasarahalli zone tested positive for Covid-19. BBMP special commissioner Ravindra PN Tuesday said 21 students from New Standard English School and 10 students from MES School tested positive for Covid-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the Mekedatu project issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said it was a “political stunt” by Stalin.
Bommai said, “Regarding the Mekedatu project, the Central Water Commission (CWC), while receiving our DPR, had put a condition that it has to be approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and accordingly, it is now before the board (CWMA) and several meetings have taken place.” Read more
The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Reverend Prasanna Kumar Samuel in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Prasanna Kumar Samuel is a Bishop of Church of South India (CSI) Karnataka Central Diocese, Bengaluru.
The case was registered against five people, including Prasanna Kumar Samuel under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO in 2015 in relation to alleged sexual assault on some girls at the premises of a school in the the city.
After University College of Mangalore, Government First Grade College, Uppinangady, it is now the Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi where 19 Muslim girls are facing loss of education due to the ban on hijabs.
Following the Karnataka High Court order of March 15 that upheld the recommendations of the College Development Committee (CDC) that made uniforms compulsory, the Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi strictly prohibited Muslim girls from attending classes wearing hijabs.
A student argues that the ban on hijab is only for PU colleges and does not apply for degree colleges. Read more
Counting of votes for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from two graduates' and an equal number of teachers' constituencies got underway.
North-West Graduates', South Graduates', North-West Teachers', and West Teachers' constituencies went for polls on Monday, witnessing an overall voter turnout of 71.01 per cent. A total of 49 candidates were in the fray for the polls, including four women.
The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress had fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies, while the JD(S) had candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates' constituency, the remaining candidates were all either independents or from unrecognised parties.
The elections to the four seats of the Upper House of Karnataka Legislature were necessitated as the term of BJP's Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (N-W Graduates') and JD(S)' K T Srikante Gowda (S-Graduates'), BJP's Arun Shahpur (N-W Teachers') and JD(S)' Basavaraj Horatti (W-Teachers') are coming to an end on July 4. (PTI)
In a cluster outbreak, 31 students from two schools in Dasarahalli zone tested positive for Covid-19.
BBMP special commissioner Ravindra PN Tuesday said 21 students from New Standard English School and 10 students from MES School tested positive for Covid-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Read more