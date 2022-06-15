Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes cast during MLC polls from graduates’, teachers’ constituencies begins

The outcome of this poll is crucial for the ruling BJP to maintain its majority in the 75-member upper house. (Representational image)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from two graduates’ and an equal number of teachers’ constituencies got underway. North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’ constituencies went for polls on Monday, witnessing an overall voter turnout of 71.01 per cent.

A total of 49 candidates were in the fray for the polls, including four women. The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress had fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies, while the JD(S) had candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates were all either independents or from unrecognised parties.

Meanwhile, in a cluster outbreak, 31 students from two schools in Dasarahalli zone tested positive for Covid-19. BBMP special commissioner Ravindra PN Tuesday said 21 students from New Standard English School and 10 students from MES School tested positive for Covid-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).