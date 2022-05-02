scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rain provides relief from heat; city logs 93 new Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru, News Updates: Karnataka reported 104 fresh Covid-19 cases and one virus related fatality on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 2, 2022 9:40:30 am
Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rain in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Updates:  Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday as Northern and Central India continued to reel under the scorching heat. The forecast shows a partly cloudy sky along with maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the city on Monday. Rain or thundershowers are very likely towards evening or night, according to the state meteorological centre.

Karnataka reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and one virus-related fatality on Sunday. Of the total 104, 93 cases were reported from Bengaluru. The positivity rate is now at 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile, 108 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The death reported was in Mysuru, according to the health department.

Taking preventive measures against the virus, the state government on Saturday ordered screening, surveillance and tele-monitoring of passengers arriving from Japan and Thailand. On an average the state is registering 110 cases daily with the test positivity rate ranging between 0.9 and 1.1 per cent.

09:34 (IST)02 May 2022
Rain provides relief from intense heat in Bengaluru

The project will be implemented over a period of seven years and generate 1,500 jobs, sources in the government said. (Express Photo)

Karnataka govt inks MoU with Israel-based firm to set up semiconductor fab plant

Karnataka government has signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fab plant in the state at a cost of Rs 22,900 crore ($3 billion).

Additional chief secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy and ISMC director Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Manipulated OMR sheets, Bluetooth devices and payments worth lakhs: CID probe into Karnataka PSI exam scam throws open can of worms

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating a scam in an exam conducted in October 2021 to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs), has found that some candidates were provided help in filling up their OMR sheets by invigilators and some were provided the answers via Bluetooth devices from outside the exam halls.

Police sources familiar with the investigation so far – it has led to the arrest of seven candidates – said that candidates who had set up arrangements for cheating in the recruitment exam were all allotted common examination centres and halls by the state police recruitment cell.

 

