Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rain provides relief from heat; city logs 93 new Covid-19 cases

Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rain in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Updates: Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday as Northern and Central India continued to reel under the scorching heat. The forecast shows a partly cloudy sky along with maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the city on Monday. Rain or thundershowers are very likely towards evening or night, according to the state meteorological centre.

Karnataka reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and one virus-related fatality on Sunday. Of the total 104, 93 cases were reported from Bengaluru. The positivity rate is now at 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile, 108 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The death reported was in Mysuru, according to the health department.

Taking preventive measures against the virus, the state government on Saturday ordered screening, surveillance and tele-monitoring of passengers arriving from Japan and Thailand. On an average the state is registering 110 cases daily with the test positivity rate ranging between 0.9 and 1.1 per cent.