Saturday, April 30, 2022
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: State to form committee to control hate speeches, CM Bommai says

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Updates: The Karnataka government withdrew results to the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) exams that were held in October last year and admitted that malpractice took place at more than one exam centre.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 30, 2022 10:25:44 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File)

The Karnataka government withdrew results to the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) exams that were held in October last year and admitted that malpractice took place at more than one exam centre. A re-examination will be conducted soon, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. On Friday, seven persons, including BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, Jnana Jyothi English Medium School headmaster Kashinath, teachers Archana and Sunanda, a candidate named Shanthi Bai and two others were arrested. Maharashtra businessman Suresh Katgaon was arrested for sheltering Hagaragi.

In other news, a 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries after a 27-year-old man stalking her poured acid on her on Thursday morning while she was on her way to work. Three police teams are now on the lookout for the man, who fled the spot.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

10:25 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Karnataka: Ugandan woman dies falling from hostel terrace, students stage protest

Tension prevailed at GITAM University campus on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a 22-year-old student fell to her death from the sixth floor of the hostel building on Wednesday night, the police said. Cops have been deployed on the campus to prevent untoward incidents.

The deceased Agasha Asiina, a native of Mbarara in the western region of Uganda, was a final-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student, the police said. Following her death, the students accused the university’s management of failing to provide her timely medical assistance and alleged the absence of safety measures in the building. Read more

10:00 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Karnataka Police CID arrests Maharashtra businessman for sheltering key accused in sub-inspector recruitment exam scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police arrested a prominent Maharashtra businessman Suresh Katgaon from Solapur on charges of sheltering a key accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam. Katgaon was arrested Thursday night after investigators tracked down the key accused in the recruitment exam Divya Hagaragi, 41, the former president of the women’s unit of the BJP in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

Hagaragi, the owner and principal of the Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi, is accused of facilitating large-scale cheating in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam conducted on October 3, 2021, where the school was an examination centre. Read more

09:41 (IST)30 Apr 2022
State to form committee to control hate speeches, CM Bommai says

With a spate of communal flare-ups recurring in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State would form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court.”We will form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court,” Bommai told reporters at the Hubballi airport.

09:34 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. 

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

READ | PSI recruitment exam scam: Fugitive school owner, 2 teachers among five arrested from Solapur

A local court Thursday handed over H Nagaraj, registrar (evaluation) of Karnatak University Dharwad, to 10-day police custody. Nagaraj was arrested after the arrest of one of his students, Sowmya R, from Mysuru.

The arrests follow a complaint by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised. KEA executive director S Ramya had filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14.

READ | Assistant professor exam scam: Karnatak University registrar handed over to police custody

