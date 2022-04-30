Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: State to form committee to control hate speeches, CM Bommai says

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: With a spate of communal flare-ups recurring in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State would form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court.”We will form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court,” Bommai told reporters at the Hubballi airport.

The Karnataka government withdrew results to the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) exams that were held in October last year and admitted that malpractice took place at more than one exam centre. A re-examination will be conducted soon, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. On Friday, seven persons, including BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, Jnana Jyothi English Medium School headmaster Kashinath, teachers Archana and Sunanda, a candidate named Shanthi Bai and two others were arrested. Maharashtra businessman Suresh Katgaon was arrested for sheltering Hagaragi.

In other news, a 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries after a 27-year-old man stalking her poured acid on her on Thursday morning while she was on her way to work. Three police teams are now on the lookout for the man, who fled the spot.