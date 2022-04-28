Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai says Covid-19 situation in state under control

The bicycle counter was built by an 18-year-old avid cyclist, Nihar Thakkar, and was installed on Tuesday next to the Outer Ring Road cycle lane in Doddanekundi. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru has got India’s first artificial intelligence- and sensor-based bicycle counter, an electronic device that counts cycles at a location for a certain period of time, installed to encourage cycling.

The bicycle counter was built by an 18-year-old avid cyclist, Nihar Thakkar, and was installed on Tuesday next to the Outer Ring Road cycle lane in Doddanekundi in the Karnataka capital in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and residents of Doddanekundi.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Thakkar said, “This is the first live bicycle counter in the country and will help collect usage data of bicycles using the dedicated lane, which will make the impact of the cycle lane more visible and encourage cycling. The live bicycle counter is installed under the SuMA (Sustainable Mobility Accord) project being funded by DULT as a pilot project.”