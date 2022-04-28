Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai says Covid-19 situation in state under control

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said that the Covid-19 situation in the state was under control while the positivity rate in Bengaluru has slightly increased after April 9. He added that the state government was taking up vaccination of children in the age group of 6-12 years on school premises, as advised by the Union government.
He, however, remained non-committal on a further cut on fuel taxes, news agency PTI reported. “We must see our economy also. Based on that, we will decide,” the CM said. His remarks came after a Covid-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked states to stay alert in view of the spike in infections, and also pulled up Opposition-led states for not cutting down on Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
In other news, days after a controversy erupted over a school allegedly making Bible reading compulsory, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh Wednesday said Bible and Quran are religious texts but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”. “We cannot compare Bhagavad Gita with other religious books like the Quran and Bible. You can teach about Jesus’ life just like Swamy Vivekananda and others but should not impose religious text on students,” he added.
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached Rs 6.17 crore lying in bank and payment gateway accounts linked to fintech firms and individuals including Chinese nationals who were accused of lending money at usurious rates during the pandemic.
The central agency opened an investigation on the basis of two first information reports registered at the Marathahalli and Mahalakshmipuram police stations in suburban Bengaluru. Read more
Bengaluru is likely to witness partly cloudy skies today (April 28) and tomorrow (April 29), the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru has predicted.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively on Thursday.
A Thai Airways flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday night with a deflated tyre, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) sources revealed, adding that all passengers and crew members were safe. The flight, TG 325, is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, and it landed in Bengaluru after taking off from Bangkok in Thailand. The flight was towed to a secure location at the airport and a technical inspection was immediately carried out. It was the landing gear tyre on the right side that had deflated, sources said.
After this incident, the scheduled departure of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and flyers boarded the flight early on Thursday. Read more
