Thursday, April 21, 2022
Karnataka News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate farmers’ convention in Bengaluru today

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka News, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Updates, Karnataka Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News Live, 21 April: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state government was taking precautionary measures and monitoring the situation.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 21, 2022 10:44:57 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP in Karnataka.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday. Kejriwal’s visit to the state comes ahead of the Assembly elections next year. He has been invited to speak by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar. The convention is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for minimum support price.

In other news, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state government was taking precautionary measures and monitoring the situation. In a bid to ease fears, he added that “such a situation does not exist in Karnataka” right now.

On Tuesday, the state reported 62 new coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infections to 39,46,484 and the toll to 40,057. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 57, while there were two each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada, and one in Mysuru. There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts.

Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers' convention today; Health Minister K Sudhakar allays fears amid rise in Covid-19 cases; cloudy skies on Bangalore weather forecast. Follow latest news and updates below

10:44 (IST)21 Apr 2022
Shivamogga airport to be named after BSY, says CM Bommai

The under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday. The proposal will now be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry. “The airport will be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the works before that to dedicate the airport to the people,” Bommai said.

Several seers, former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and locals in Shivamogga have been demanding that the state government name the airport after Yediyurappa. Read more here

10:10 (IST)21 Apr 2022
Bengaluru weather forecast: partly cloudy skies today
Observation data recorded at 8.30 am

Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

10:07 (IST)21 Apr 2022
BBMP mandates fitness certificate for garbage trucks after three deaths in a month

A day after a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike garbage truck knocked down a 40-year-old woman at the Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road Monday, the civic agency mandated fitness certificates from the transport department for all garbage trucks, including those belonging to contractors. The death of the woman, who was a bank employee, comes on the heels of two other deaths involving BBMP garbage trucks. On March 21, a 14-year-old student and on April 1, a 60-year-old man, who was riding a bike, were killed after being knocked down by the civic agency’s trucks. Read report here

10:05 (IST)21 Apr 2022
Tourist fined after narrow escape from elephant at Bandipur tiger reserve

A viral video showing a tourist having a narrow escape from being trampled by a tusker at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has raised concerns about the violation of Karnataka forest department guidelines that bar travellers passing through the reserve from getting down their vehicles.

The video, which surfaced on social media a few days ago, showed three passengers alighting from a car and taking pictures. On seeing the elephant, two of them got inside the car while the third passenger, who was on the other side of the road, was chased by the elephant. In an attempt to get into the car, he lost his balance. He was then pulled back inside the vehicle by the co-passengers. Read more here 

10:03 (IST)21 Apr 2022
Body of woman found in decomposed state in Bengaluru; husband held

The body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a decomposed state at her residence in Bengaluru last night. The deceased was identified as Vanajakshi. The police believe she was killed by her husband, Ashok (37), a cab driver. According to the police, the crime took place on April 17; Ashok killed his wife and then locked the house. The police were alerted after neighbours got a foul smell emanating from the house. Ashok has been arrested.

09:58 (IST)21 Apr 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru today to address farmers’ convention

Ahead of Karnataka's Assembly elections next year, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, has invited Kejriwal to inaugurate the convention at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. It is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for MSP.

Fire service personnel with volunteers take part in a walkathon during the 'Fire Service week' organised by Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Preparations in place for conduct of PU exams: K’taka Education Minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday said preparations including security arrangements have been made for the conduct of second year pre-university exams which will be held from April 22 to May 18. According to him, 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state. "The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18," Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

Uber hikes fares by 10% in Bengaluru

Cab aggregator service Uber has raised trip fares by 10 per cent in Bengaluru to help cushion drivers from the impact of the recent fuel price hike.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Cab aggregator Ola is yet to take a decision on hiking fares.

Uptick of Covid-19 cases in Delhi gets Karnataka on toes

With an uptick in the daily cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the Karnataka government advised the usage of masks in closed spaces as a precautionary measure to prevent a possible spike in the number of cases in the state.

“We have been observing data from Delhi and two other states on a weekly basis. In the last two weeks, there has been a consistent increase in the number of cases but I have sought information on the hospital admissions and virulence. We are holding a review meeting of the health department today (Wednesday) and we shall look at this aspect as well,” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Wednesday morning.

“We have issued an advisory for the use of masks but people are not using them. They should be used at least indoors and during meetings in closed spaces. There has also not been much interest in availing the third doses of the vaccines. Around 20 lakh to 30 lakh people have not even taken the second dose,” Sudhakar said.

