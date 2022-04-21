Karnataka News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate farmers’ convention in Bengaluru today

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday. Kejriwal’s visit to the state comes ahead of the Assembly elections next year. He has been invited to speak by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar. The convention is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for minimum support price.
In other news, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state government was taking precautionary measures and monitoring the situation. In a bid to ease fears, he added that “such a situation does not exist in Karnataka” right now.
On Tuesday, the state reported 62 new coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infections to 39,46,484 and the toll to 40,057. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 57, while there were two each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada, and one in Mysuru. There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts.
Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday. The proposal will now be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry. “The airport will be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the works before that to dedicate the airport to the people,” Bommai said.
Several seers, former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and locals in Shivamogga have been demanding that the state government name the airport after Yediyurappa. Read more here
A day after a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike garbage truck knocked down a 40-year-old woman at the Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road Monday, the civic agency mandated fitness certificates from the transport department for all garbage trucks, including those belonging to contractors. The death of the woman, who was a bank employee, comes on the heels of two other deaths involving BBMP garbage trucks. On March 21, a 14-year-old student and on April 1, a 60-year-old man, who was riding a bike, were killed after being knocked down by the civic agency’s trucks. Read report here
A viral video showing a tourist having a narrow escape from being trampled by a tusker at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has raised concerns about the violation of Karnataka forest department guidelines that bar travellers passing through the reserve from getting down their vehicles.
The video, which surfaced on social media a few days ago, showed three passengers alighting from a car and taking pictures. On seeing the elephant, two of them got inside the car while the third passenger, who was on the other side of the road, was chased by the elephant. In an attempt to get into the car, he lost his balance. He was then pulled back inside the vehicle by the co-passengers. Read more here
The body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a decomposed state at her residence in Bengaluru last night. The deceased was identified as Vanajakshi. The police believe she was killed by her husband, Ashok (37), a cab driver. According to the police, the crime took place on April 17; Ashok killed his wife and then locked the house. The police were alerted after neighbours got a foul smell emanating from the house. Ashok has been arrested.
