Karnataka News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate farmers’ convention in Bengaluru today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP in Karnataka.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a farmers’ convention in Bengaluru on Thursday. Kejriwal’s visit to the state comes ahead of the Assembly elections next year. He has been invited to speak by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) faction, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar. The convention is being held to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the land reforms Act and the APMC Act, and also demand a statutory guarantee for minimum support price.

In other news, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state government was taking precautionary measures and monitoring the situation. In a bid to ease fears, he added that “such a situation does not exist in Karnataka” right now.

On Tuesday, the state reported 62 new coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infections to 39,46,484 and the toll to 40,057. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 57, while there were two each in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada, and one in Mysuru. There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts.

Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.