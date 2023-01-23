Bengaluru News Live Update: Karnataka Congress to hold silent protests at 300 locations against ‘corruption in BJP govt’

Bengaluru News Live Update: The state Congress will be holding silent protests today at 300 locations across Karnataka to “raise awareness about rampant corruption in the BJP government”. Addressing a news conference, Congress legislator N A Haris said that the protests will be held in front of 51 Metro stations and at 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals in the city. “We will not disturb the movement of traffic. Congress workers will hold placards and protest against the state government,” he said. The protests will be first held in Bengaluru before party workers stage similar agitations across the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest at Trinity Circle.

In other news, the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru Saturday staged a protest at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in the city over the alleged non-implementation of the domicile reservation policy at the institute. The association and other pro-Kannada outfits said the institution was acting against the interests of Karnataka students by not implementing the 25 per cent domicile reservation. The association in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is also the chairman of the executive council of the NLSIU, sought the latter’s intervention in the implementation of the reservation policy as is followed in other National Law Schools across the country.

Meanwhile, intensifying its campaign in poll-bound Karnataka which will see assembly election in a few months, the ruling BJP launched its nine-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra yesterday, according to news agency PTI. The BJP kick-started its aggressive poll campaign from two important Lingayat Maths – Jnana Yogashrama in north Karnataka and Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru in south Karnataka, apparently to woo the state’s dominant Lingayat community, which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong to.