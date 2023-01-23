Bengaluru News Live Update: Karnataka Congress to hold silent protests at 300 locations against ‘corruption in BJP govt’

Bengaluru News Live Update: The state Congress will be holding silent protests today at 300 locations across Karnataka to “raise awareness about rampant corruption in the BJP government”. Addressing a news conference, Congress legislator N A Haris said that the protests will be held in front of 51 Metro stations and at 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals in the city. “We will not disturb the movement of traffic. Congress workers will hold placards and protest against the state government,” he said. The protests will be first held in Bengaluru before party workers stage similar agitations across the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest at Trinity Circle.
In other news, the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru Saturday staged a protest at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in the city over the alleged non-implementation of the domicile reservation policy at the institute. The association and other pro-Kannada outfits said the institution was acting against the interests of Karnataka students by not implementing the 25 per cent domicile reservation. The association in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is also the chairman of the executive council of the NLSIU, sought the latter’s intervention in the implementation of the reservation policy as is followed in other National Law Schools across the country.
Meanwhile, intensifying its campaign in poll-bound Karnataka which will see assembly election in a few months, the ruling BJP launched its nine-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra yesterday, according to news agency PTI. The BJP kick-started its aggressive poll campaign from two important Lingayat Maths – Jnana Yogashrama in north Karnataka and Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru in south Karnataka, apparently to woo the state’s dominant Lingayat community, which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong to.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Saturday cancelled the Occupancy Certificate (OC) of around 2000 flats at Sobha City, an apartment complex, for allegedly producing forged documents to obtain building plans.
In an order, BBMP withdrew the OC of Sobha City, a project developed and sold by Sobha Ltd in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road where a two-bedroom flat costs around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.30 crore.
The order said the building plan approval provided on June 4, 2013, and OCs provided on June 21, 2016, June 29, 2019, and January 24, 2020, has been cancelled. Read more.
The Bengaluru Meteorological department predicted that the city will experience a partly cloudy sky today.
Shallow to moderate fog/mist is very likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 16 Degree Celsius respectively
The Karnataka police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for asking his Pakistani girlfriend to come over to Bengaluru so that they could get married. The man has been identified as Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mulayam met the girl, who is a minor, through the gaming app LUDO. They fell in love and he asked her to come over to India through Nepal in September 2022. He works as a security guard in a private company in HSR Layout.
They lived in the Labour quarters in Bellandur PS limits. The girl has been handed over to FRRO and a case has been filed against Mulayam.
In view of repair work on Hosur Main Road (NH) service road Konappana Agrahara to the 100-meter-long service road up to BMTC 19th depot, the Bengaluru Traffic advisory has issued road diversion details.
Vehicles from Nice road to Hosur road will be diverted to Hosur main road, 50 meters ahead of Konappa Agrahara junction.
From Electronic city second phase (Shantipur, G S Palya) towards the service road: P E S vehicles plying towards college and Nice Road should take a 'U' Turn and travel via Veerasandra Junction and proceed via Konappa Agrahara Junction.
