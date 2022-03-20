Bengaluru News Live Updates: Murder threat against Karnataka HC Chief Justice over hijab judgement

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: The police have registered a case after a video of a person threatening to murder Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and others surfaced on social media in the wake of the recent judgement of the Court upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was being considered as part of moral education. In other news, one of the daughters of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, who was 77 when shot dead at the door of his house in Dharwad on August 30, 2015, identified the killers of her father during an emotional deposition in a Dharwad court on March 17.
Also, five people died and several others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in toppled near Pavagada, 160 km from Bengaluru, on Saturday. Some of the passengers were seated atop the overloaded bus, according to a survivor.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was being considered as part of moral education. He was speaking in Devatkal Helipad in Surapur taluk and said a decision in this regard would be taken after discussions with Education Minister BC Nagesh. BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.
The police have registered a case after a video of a person threatening to murder Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and others surfaced on social media in the wake of the recent judgement of the Court upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions. A complaint in this regard was filed by advocate Umapathi S with the registrar general of Karnataka High Court on Saturday.
The complainant said that he received a video on WhatsApp, wherein a person could be seen publicly threatening Chief Justice Awasthi by referring to the alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge, who was killed while he was taking a morning walk. The complainant said, “The speaker also makes a similar threat to the Chief Justice of Karnataka by stating that people know where he goes for a walk. Further, he makes a reference to… his visit to Udupi Mutt with family members… He also talks about the court judgement in very vulgar language.”
