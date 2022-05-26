Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Son denied MLC candidature, BSY says party will give him ‘big opportunity’

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: A day after the BJP ignored his younger son B Y Vijayendra’s name while picking candidates for the June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council polls, veteran party leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he believed that his party would reward his son in due course of time.
Meanwhile, Karnataka’s team at the World Economic Forum in Davos, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with two major companies, for a total investment flow of Rs 52,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. Along with the two deals signed, other companies have expressed interest in investing in the state, the government said.