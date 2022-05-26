Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Son denied MLC candidature, BSY says party will give him ‘big opportunity’

scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
May 26, 2022 7:57:23 am
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: A day after the BJP ignored his younger son B Y Vijayendra's name while picking candidates for the June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council polls, veteran party leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he believed that his party would reward his son in due course of time.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's team at the World Economic Forum in Davos, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with two major companies, for a total investment flow of Rs 52,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. Along with the two deals signed, other companies have expressed interest in investing in the state, the government said.

In other news, A Bengaluru-based private school on May 20 allegedly sent an email to its alumni asking them to change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to Gyanvapi Temple on Google maps. Preethi Krishnamoorthy, an alumnus based in Hawaii, received the controversial email on May 20. She even took to social media to expose the school's "shocking" conduct.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party's Karnataka unit speak to the media, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, the Mangaluru Police had to clamp Section 144 around the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani Mosque in Malali Tuesday after Hindu Right-wing activists planned to perform religious rituals near the mosque after claiming that it was built on a temple. Malali is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as a communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all the three coastal districts. The region is considered as a BJP bastion.

In other news from the city, two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city scored zero per cent in the recently-announced SSLC exam results. As many as 19 students from Murphy Town and two from K G Nagar BBMP school who appeared for the SSLC exam have failed. The BBMP has issued a showcause notice to the headmasters of both the schools and have also terminated the services of the teachers.

