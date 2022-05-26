Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Son denied MLC candidature, BSY says party will give him ‘big opportunity’

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka unit speak to the media, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, the Mangaluru Police had to clamp Section 144 around the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani Mosque in Malali Tuesday after Hindu Right-wing activists planned to perform religious rituals near the mosque after claiming that it was built on a temple. Malali is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as a communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all the three coastal districts. The region is considered as a BJP bastion.