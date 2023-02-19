scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP President JP Nadda in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: JP Nadda is in the state today to address two rallies in Udupi and Belur

JP Nadda in Karnataka According to BJP, Nadda will address a public meeting in Udupi and Belur. (File)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP President JP Nadda in Karnataka today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bengaluru News Live Updates, February 19, 2023: With the Karnataka Assembly polls round the corner, BJP President JP Nadda is in the state today to address two rallies in Udupi and Belur. He will be in Mangaluru too and take part in a bike rally at Chikkamangaluru. The BJP chief is in the state till Tuesday (February 21).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Budget, which was presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, has been dubbed as an “exit Budget of the BJP government” by the Congress. Despite buoyant revenue collections that are ahead of the budget estimates, Bommai did present a rather low-key election-year budget.

Here’s a great Sunday read from the city for all our readers. Delve into Bengaluru’s ancient postal system, that has been surviving in the form of the General Post Office on Raj Bhavan Road in the city. City residents, with an interest in the history of the postal system, can also visit the Sandesha Museum of Communication on Museum Road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 09:52 IST
Next Story

MWC 2023: What to expect from the world’s biggest mobile show of the year

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close