Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP President JP Nadda in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates, February 19, 2023: With the Karnataka Assembly polls round the corner, BJP President JP Nadda is in the state today to address two rallies in Udupi and Belur. He will be in Mangaluru too and take part in a bike rally at Chikkamangaluru. The BJP chief is in the state till Tuesday (February 21).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Budget, which was presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, has been dubbed as an “exit Budget of the BJP government” by the Congress. Despite buoyant revenue collections that are ahead of the budget estimates, Bommai did present a rather low-key election-year budget.

Here’s a great Sunday read from the city for all our readers. Delve into Bengaluru’s ancient postal system, that has been surviving in the form of the General Post Office on Raj Bhavan Road in the city. City residents, with an interest in the history of the postal system, can also visit the Sandesha Museum of Communication on Museum Road.