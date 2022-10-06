Bengaluru News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi joins Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya district

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi Thursday joined Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi. She will march for a short period before departing for Delhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in the Mandya district after a two-day break due to Dasara. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday and offered prayers at a temple in the H D Kote Assembly segment on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to reach Mysuru in the coming days and take part in the yatra on Friday.
Curtains came down on the 10-day long world-renowned Dasara celebrations in Mysuru palace city on Wednesday, with a spectacular procession marking the grand finale. Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jambu Savari’, a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by ‘Abhimanyu’ carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg howdah or “Ambari” with gold.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wrote to the Karnataka government seeking its urgent intervention to rescue an injured elephant calf at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu regions.
Sonia Gandhi has rejoined the march, reports Akram M from Karnataka.
She had earlier walked with party workers and leaders for a while before Rahul Gandhi suggested that she follow the rally in car due to health concerns.
Our correspondent covering the Bharat Jodo Yatra said that Sonia Gandhi has not left the Yatra yet.
Rahul Gandhi asked her not to walk and to follow the Yatra in her car, he added.
After marching for around 10 mins, Sonia Gandhi stopped walking along with party workers at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Amruthi village. She is expected to leave for Delhi later today.
She had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons, as per a PTI report. It had been a long time since Gandhi had participated in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya district.
The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation faced flak for issuing bus tickets with Maharashtra's state emblem, carrying the tag line 'Jai Maharashtra'. The logo was found on tickets of passengers travelling from Doni to Gadag.
However, the government issued a clarification mentioning that a common agency prints the ticket rolls for both Karnataka and Maharashtra, as a result of which the rolls could have been swapped by mistake.
After a two-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed at Bellale village in Mandya district.
AICC president Sonia Gandhi joined the march along with Rahul Gandhi.