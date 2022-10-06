Bengaluru News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi joins Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya district

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi Thursday joined Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi. She will march for a short period before departing for Delhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in the Mandya district after a two-day break due to Dasara. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday and offered prayers at a temple in the H D Kote Assembly segment on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to reach Mysuru in the coming days and take part in the yatra on Friday.

Curtains came down on the 10-day long world-renowned Dasara celebrations in Mysuru palace city on Wednesday, with a spectacular procession marking the grand finale. Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jambu Savari’, a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by ‘Abhimanyu’ carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg howdah or “Ambari” with gold.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wrote to the Karnataka government seeking its urgent intervention to rescue an injured elephant calf at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu regions.