Bangalore News Live Updates: Rain delays Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on day 24; Bengaluru likely to see rains today

Bangalore, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was delayed on Saturday due to rains in Karnataka. The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet. Gandhi started the Karnataka leg of the march early on Friday, and said the corruption in the state BJP government will be among the key issues discussed.

In a meeting held to outline ways to ease traffic congestion in Karanataka’s capital city of Bengaluru held Thursday, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was asked to fill the potholes on the roads. “BBMP and the traffic police department have identified 4,545 potholes, of which 1,051 are yet to be filled. The potholes will be filled,” BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh informed the officials in the meeting.

In terms of weather, Bengaluru city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers. A maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius has been predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru.