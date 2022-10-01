scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Bangalore News Live Updates: Rain delays Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on day 24; Bengaluru likely to see rains today

Bangalore News Live Updates, October 1, 2022: Bengaluru city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 1, 2022 11:17:30 am
Glimpses from the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Express photo via M Jithendra)

Bangalore, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was delayed on Saturday due to rains in Karnataka. The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet. Gandhi started the Karnataka leg of the march early on Friday, and said the corruption in the state BJP government will be among the key issues discussed.

In a meeting held to outline ways to ease traffic congestion in Karanataka’s capital city of Bengaluru held Thursday, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was asked to fill the potholes on the roads. “BBMP and the traffic police department have identified 4,545 potholes, of which 1,051 are yet to be filled. The potholes will be filled,” BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh informed the officials in the meeting.

In terms of weather, Bengaluru city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers. A maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius has been predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi begins Bharat Jodo Yatra, set to cover 511 km in 7 districts; Bengaluru's Cubbon Park to get a makeover. More updates below.

10:53 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Rain delays Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra on day 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday was delayed due to rains in Karnataka.

The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet. According to the Congress party sources, the Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30 am on Thondavadi in Chamarajanagar district today. (PTI)

10:10 (IST)01 Oct 2022
Today's weather

In terms of weather, Bengaluru city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

A maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius has been predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru.

09:58 (IST)01 Oct 2022
BBMP administrator tells civic body to fill potholes on Bengaluru roads

In a meeting held to outline ways to ease traffic congestion in Karanataka’s capital city of Bengaluru held Thursday, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was asked to fill the potholes on the roads.

The civic body authorities have been asked to fix 1,051 potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

 

BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary in Urban Development Department, directed the civic body authorities to fix 1,051 potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city.

“BBMP and the traffic police department have identified 4,545 potholes, of which 1,051 are yet to be filled. The potholes will be filled,” Singh informed the officials in the meeting. (Read more)

Techie, friend let off in drunk driving case after Bengaluru police failed to follow procedure

A software engineer and his associate, who were accused by the Bengaluru traffic police of allegedly hitting a policeman and booked for drunken driving in the city in April 2017, were let off by the Karnataka high court as the police failed to follow the prescribed norms for registering drunken driving cases and collecting fines. The court order came on September 6.

The duo was let off after the court found that the police had collected a traffic fine for drunken driving on the spot and had not recorded the whole incident on video, which is in contravention of a 2015 circular of the police department. (File)

Techie Priyamshu Kumar and Alok Kumar, both residents of Bihar, were booked for preventing a public servant from discharging his duty and a case was registered by the Mahadevapura police in the Whitefield region of Bengaluru.

On the night of April 9, 2017, Alok Kumar, who was on a motorcycle, was stopped by the police for a breath analyser test. According to the police, the youth did not cooperate and did not want to go to the police station but instead called his friend Priyamshu Kumar, a software engineer, who allegedly slapped a policeman. (Read more)

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 09:44:03 am
