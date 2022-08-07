scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case

Bengaluru News Today, Karnataka News Live August 7, 2022: Union health secretary ‘pulls up’ Karnataka over surge in Covid-19 cases

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:12:36 am
Bangalore, Karnataka News Live Updates (August 7): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was ordered on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the murder of a BJP youth leader in the Bellare area of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, has registered an FIR in the case in New Delhi. The BJP Youth leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three men at Bellare village on the night of July 26. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the state police have gathered information that the murder was executed by people from the Dakshina Kannada region who are affiliated with a radical outfit.

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan Saturday asked Karnataka principal secretary (health) TK Anil Kumar to take measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. Notably, the direction came after Karnataka experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Friday, Karnataka had reported 2,042 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate for the day was 6.32 per cent. In total, 32,277 tests were conducted during the day.

In other news, the Bengaluru city corporation is set to begin white topping (cementing) work on the Palace Road – between the bustling Mysore Bank junction and the Maharani’s College underpass – from Sunday and this is likely to throw traffic out of gear in the high traffic density zone over the next week.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you highlights on the political developments, monkeypox, rains and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:12 (IST)07 Aug 2022
Unsung Heroes: From a life of crime to a messiah for the abandoned, meet Bengaluru’s Auto Raja

Born as Thomas Raja, the world knows him as Auto Raja, a guardian of as many as 800 homeless people who were abandoned by their families. He provides them shelter, food and medical facilities in New Ark Mission of India at Doddagubbi village in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Besides providing shelter to senior citizens, he also provides education to abandoned children.

Auto Raja’s life did not have a picture-perfect start. Initially, he was involved in crimes like theft and has also been sent to a juvenile home once before he turned 18.

After he returned from the juvenile home, Raja wanted to start living an honest life and thus began driving an auto-rickshaw. It was during this time that he came across the plight of abandoned senior citizens on the roadsides. Read More.

Devasandra lake in K R Puram. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

While the 16.8-acre Devasandra lake in K R Puram was restored completely in 2019 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the issue of untreated sewage water entering the lake through the inlets still persists.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the water quality index of Devasandra lake is Class D which means that propagation of wildlife and fisheries is possible.

Karnataka: Fake stamp paper racket busted, 11 arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a gang of 11 including a father-son duo on charges of selling fake stamp papers.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta said they have seized 2,664 fake stamp papers with a face value of over Rs five lakh, a computer and printer, around 119 fake seals of various government departments and fake documents related to four different plots in the city.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:07:09 am