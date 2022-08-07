Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case

Bangalore, Karnataka News Live Updates (August 7): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was ordered on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the murder of a BJP youth leader in the Bellare area of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, has registered an FIR in the case in New Delhi. The BJP Youth leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three men at Bellare village on the night of July 26. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the state police have gathered information that the murder was executed by people from the Dakshina Kannada region who are affiliated with a radical outfit.
Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan Saturday asked Karnataka principal secretary (health) TK Anil Kumar to take measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. Notably, the direction came after Karnataka experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Friday, Karnataka had reported 2,042 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate for the day was 6.32 per cent. In total, 32,277 tests were conducted during the day.
In other news, the Bengaluru city corporation is set to begin white topping (cementing) work on the Palace Road – between the bustling Mysore Bank junction and the Maharani’s College underpass – from Sunday and this is likely to throw traffic out of gear in the high traffic density zone over the next week.
Born as Thomas Raja, the world knows him as Auto Raja, a guardian of as many as 800 homeless people who were abandoned by their families. He provides them shelter, food and medical facilities in New Ark Mission of India at Doddagubbi village in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Besides providing shelter to senior citizens, he also provides education to abandoned children.
Auto Raja’s life did not have a picture-perfect start. Initially, he was involved in crimes like theft and has also been sent to a juvenile home once before he turned 18.
After he returned from the juvenile home, Raja wanted to start living an honest life and thus began driving an auto-rickshaw. It was during this time that he came across the plight of abandoned senior citizens on the roadsides. Read More.