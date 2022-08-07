Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case

Devasandra lake in K R Puram. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

While the 16.8-acre Devasandra lake in K R Puram was restored completely in 2019 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the issue of untreated sewage water entering the lake through the inlets still persists.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the water quality index of Devasandra lake is Class D which means that propagation of wildlife and fisheries is possible.

Karnataka: Fake stamp paper racket busted, 11 arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a gang of 11 including a father-son duo on charges of selling fake stamp papers.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta said they have seized 2,664 fake stamp papers with a face value of over Rs five lakh, a computer and printer, around 119 fake seals of various government departments and fake documents related to four different plots in the city.