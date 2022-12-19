Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Assembly winter session to kick off in Belagavi amid Maharashtra border row

Bengaluru News Live Updates; Karnataka Winter Assembly Session, December 19: The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is all set to start in ‘disputed’ Belagavi today, against the backdrop of the recent border row between the southern state and neighbouring Maharashtra. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure Sunday said 14 bills are likely to be tabled in the House. The voter data theft issue is likely to be raised prominently during the session.
Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that his party will raise several issues in the Assembly, including voter data theft. Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Bill to replace the SC/ST Reservation Ordinance is one among a set of draft laws to be introduced in the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.
More that 61 organisations have sought permission from the district administration to hold protests during the Assembly session. The security in the district has been tightened and vehicles from Maharashtra are being checked thoroughly. According to police sources, nearly 5,000 police personnel including six SPs, 11 additional SPs, 43 deputy SPs, 95 police inspectors, and 241 police sub-inspectors have been deployed in Belagavi.
Amid rumours that Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's portrait would adorn the Karnataka Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi along with Mahatma Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Savarkar was a controversial figure.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, however, remained silent on the question whether the portrait would be put up in the Assembly. He maintained that the issue would be known to the world on Monday, hence, there was no need to speak on it. PTI
