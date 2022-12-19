Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Assembly winter session to kick off in Belagavi amid Maharashtra border row

The district administration has banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi. Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency in Maharashtra, had sought permission to take part in a protest to be held by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) in Belagavi Monday.

Reacting to the recent agitation over the border dispute by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said the organisation was indulging in such activities for the past 50 years. “The state government knows how to control the group and the same is being done to keep the MES in check,” he said.

In other news from the state: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru arrested a man Saturday for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city by posing as a food delivery agent, officers said. Ganja and other substances worth Rs 4 lakh have been seized from him.