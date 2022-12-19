scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Assembly winter session to kick off in Belagavi amid Maharashtra border row

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Due to the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the district administration has deployed additional security in Belagavi. All vehicles from Maharashtra checked thoroughly.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: December 19, 2022 9:07:27 am
Karnataka Maharashtra border dispute | Winter session | Karnataka assembly | Belagavi newsBengaluru News Live: Political observers opined that the 10-day Assembly session starting Monday is likely to be intense. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure Sunday said 14 bills are likely to be tabled in the House. (File/PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates; Karnataka Winter Assembly Session, December 19: The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is all set to start in ‘disputed’ Belagavi today, against the backdrop of the recent border row between the southern state and neighbouring Maharashtra. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure Sunday said 14 bills are likely to be tabled in the House. The voter data theft issue is likely to be raised prominently during the session.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that his party will raise several issues in the Assembly, including voter data theft. Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Bill to replace the SC/ST Reservation Ordinance is one among a set of draft laws to be introduced in the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

More that 61 organisations have sought permission from the district administration to hold protests during the Assembly session. The security in the district has been tightened and vehicles from Maharashtra are being checked thoroughly. According to police sources, nearly 5,000 police personnel including six SPs, 11 additional SPs, 43 deputy SPs, 95 police inspectors, and 241 police sub-inspectors have been deployed in Belagavi.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane banned from entering Belagavi; Follow this space for latest news

08:48 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Rumours of Savarkar's portrait in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha rife: Former CM Siddaramaiah

Amid rumours that Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's portrait would adorn the Karnataka Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi along with Mahatma Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Savarkar was a controversial figure.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, however, remained silent on the question whether the portrait would be put up in the Assembly. He maintained that the issue would be known to the world on Monday, hence, there was no need to speak on it. PTI

08:46 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning. Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

The district administration has banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi. Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency in Maharashtra, had sought permission to take part in a protest to be held by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) in Belagavi Monday.

Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency in Maharashtra, had sought permission to take part in a protest to be held by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) in Belagavi today.

Reacting to the recent agitation over the border dispute by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said the organisation was indulging in such activities for the past 50 years. “The state government knows how to control the group and the same is being done to keep the MES in check,” he said.

In other news from the state: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru arrested a man Saturday for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city by posing as a food delivery agent, officers said. Ganja and other substances worth Rs 4 lakh have been seized from him.

The police identified the arrested accused as Abijith, a Bihar native who has been living in Bengaluru for a few years. “We have seized 3 kg ganja worth Rs 4 lakh, 12 LSD stamps, a mobile phone, two-wheeler and other valuables from him,” officers with the CCB said.

Sources with the department said Abijith initially worked as a delivery agent for Zomato and Swiggy, before allegedly coming in contact with drug peddlers who offered him attractive money for delivering contraband.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw bomb blast case accused Mohammed Shariq, who was under treatment in the city, was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment Saturday.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Shariq was shifted to Bengaluru around 6 am on Saturday as per the recommendation of hospital doctors and authorities.”

On November 19, a low-intensity bomb had gone off in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. While it was suspected to be an accident initially, Karnataka Police chief Praveen Sood later said it was a terror act and the passenger was Shariq, 24, who also had sustained injuries. He was being treated at a private hospital in Mangaluru until Saturday.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:33:25 am
