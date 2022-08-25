Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: At least 9 killed, 13 injured in road accident in Tumakuru

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: At least 9 people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident near Kalambella in Tumakuru early Thursday morning, police sources said. The incident happened when a tempo collided with a lorry. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also Tumakuru district in-charge, in a statement said he has spoken to the district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and had instructed them to see to it that necessary treatment is provided to the injured, reported news agency PTI.

The Karnataka government is obtaining a report regarding the nature of education at madrasas in the state, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said on Wednesday. The minister held a review meeting regarding the formal education provided to students going to madrasas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday unveiled a vision document that officials said aims to outline a long-term plan for holistic development of the healthcare sector in the state. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the document, titled “Advancing People’s Health in Karnataka: Vision for Progress”, has been prepared under the leadership of Prof. G Gururaj after a year of thorough research, discussions and debates.