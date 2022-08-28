Bengaluru Karnataka News Live Update: CM Bommai to decide use of Idgah Maidan for Ganesh festival

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Update: Police personnel deployed at Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan, following Hindu organization's demand to celebrate Ganesha festival at Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan, in Bengaluru. Minister for Revenue of Karnataka R. Ashoka also visited the ground. (file)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Update: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with senior ministers, officials, and the state advocate general on Saturday, on the modalities of dealing with proposals for allowing the usage of the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet in south Bengaluru for the Ganesh festival on August 31 following a high court order on Friday. Several organisations, including the Nagarikara Okkuta, have sought to celebrate the Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan this year following a state government notification stating that the Idgah Maidan is a property of the state revenue department and not the Wakf Board.

Student, Dalit and minority organisations protested at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Saturday against the remission granted to the 11 lifers convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing seven of her family members including her three-year-old daughter during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Protesters displayed posters that read “Karnataka stands with Bilkis”, “Mala, laddoos for rapists and mass murderers”, and “Gujarat government releasing rapists is anti-women and anti-national,” among others.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there is no question of ceding even an inch of land to another State for any reason. He was reacting to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that Raichur district be merged with that State. Terming the claim as “politically motivated” aimed at diverting the attention of people from core issues in Telangana, the Karnataka Chief Minister advised Rao to focus on improving Telangana. (PTI)