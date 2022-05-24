Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: 7 dead, 26 injured in road accident in Hubli; BBMP training doctors on monkeypox treatment

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday. The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli, according to ANI. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.
Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) is imparting training to doctors on treating monkey pox. The health workers have been inducted to look for symptoms. Besides this, daily testing for COVID will be scaled up from 11,000 to 15,000, said BBMP special commissioner (Admin), S Rangappa.
In other news from the city, the BBMP began evicting encroachers from the storm water drain. At 696 locations, the civic body is yet to clear encroachments and the officials say that the delay has mostly been due to survey and litigation. Out of 696 locations, 52 are in the court. “We have asked the survey settlement department commissioner to depute more surveyors to complete the process of boundary fixing of drains. The silt from the drains will be dumped in Anjanapura and Bwllahalli quarries,” Rangappa said.
In an effort to placate rival Congress groups in Karnataka, the All India congress Committee (AICC) on Monday named two low-profile candidates, affiliated to each camp, for polls to two seats that the party expects to win in the state Legislative Council elections on June 3.
The party announced the candidature of M Nagaraju Yadav, a Congress spokesperson and chairman of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation between 2016 and 2018 when Siddaramaiah was chief minister, and Abdul Jabbar, veteran Congressman who was appointed head of the party’s minority cell by state Congress president D K Shivakumar. Read more
With the first Pre-University College (PUC) classes set to commence on June 9, Bengaluru institutes are reportedly planning to offer bridge courses to help students make up for the learning gap owing to the Covid-induced pandemic in the last two years. Notably, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results were announced last week.
Meanwhile, some teachers and school administrators told indianexpress.com that the science stream was back in demand among students. They added that most students were applying for commerce in the last few years. Read more