Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: 7 dead, 26 injured in road accident in Hubli; BBMP training doctors on monkeypox treatment

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday. The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli, according to ANI. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) is imparting training to doctors on treating monkey pox. The health workers have been inducted to look for symptoms. Besides this, daily testing for COVID will be scaled up from 11,000 to 15,000, said BBMP special commissioner (Admin), S Rangappa.

In other news from the city, the BBMP began evicting encroachers from the storm water drain. At 696 locations, the civic body is yet to clear encroachments and the officials say that the delay has mostly been due to survey and litigation. Out of 696 locations, 52 are in the court. “We have asked the survey settlement department commissioner to depute more surveyors to complete the process of boundary fixing of drains. The silt from the drains will be dumped in Anjanapura and Bwllahalli quarries,” Rangappa said.